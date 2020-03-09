CLINTON, S.C. – Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team won a tri-match with St. Leo (Fla.) University and host Presbyterian College on Monday night.
Baylor scored 275.44 points in claiming the win, compared to Presbyterian’s 253.829 and St. Leo’s 151.750. The Bears’ dominant night included a perfect 10.0 score in the third heat of the pyramid event.
The Bears (6-0) also were strong in tumbling, as usual, highlighted by a 9.925 in the open pass.
Baylor’s next action will come March 22 at Quinnipiac.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.