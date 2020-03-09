CLINTON, S.C. – Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team won a tri-match with St. Leo (Fla.) University and host Presbyterian College on Monday night.

Baylor scored 275.44 points in claiming the win, compared to Presbyterian’s 253.829 and St. Leo’s 151.750. The Bears’ dominant night included a perfect 10.0 score in the third heat of the pyramid event.

The Bears (6-0) also were strong in tumbling, as usual, highlighted by a 9.925 in the open pass.

Baylor’s next action will come March 22 at Quinnipiac.

