Baylor’s five-time defending national champion acrobatics and tumbling team reloaded for another run, signing nine athletes this week.

Head coach Felecia Mulkey called it “a well-rounded class full of strength, power and technique.” The group includes five bases – Riley Chimwala of Plano, Zoe Collins of Newark, Del., Bayley Humphrey of Chandler, Ariz., Grayson Moore of Cedar Park and Abigail Rosilier of San Antonio. It also features four tops – Kristen McCain of Cy-Woods, Sara Weber of Bryant, Ark., Ally Joswick of Plainfield, Ill., and Brennah Cotner of Katy Seven Lakes.

