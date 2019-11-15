Trying to build early season chemistry, No. 24 Baylor is making a point of playing unselfish basketball and getting everybody on the floor involved in the scoring.
With five players scoring in double figures, the plan worked as the Bears came out hot to open each half to pull out a 72-63 win over defensive-minded Texas State on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.
Jared Butler led the way with 15 points while MaCio Teague hit 12, Freddie Gillespie and Devonte Bandoo 11 apiece, and Mark Vital 10. Though the Bears (2-1) shot just 41 percent from the field, they scored from a lot of places while Gillespie led Baylor on the boards with 11.
“We have a lot of weapons, a lot of depth and it shows,” Butler said. “But they’re not a bad team at all, they are very consistent on defense.”
Baylor junior forward Tristan Clark, who struggled in Baylor’s first two games after undergoing knee surgery in the middle of last season, sat out Friday night due to a recent non-operative procedure. He’s expected to return to action for Baylor’s next game against Ohio on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational.
“Oh, it always affects you,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Obviously, we’re a much better team when he is out there. Even if he’s not scoring, people are giving him so much attention. I thought Freddie (Gillespie) did a great job, really stepped up. I thought Matt (Mayer) gave us really good minutes, Flo (Thamba) gave us great minutes and Mark (Vital) played his usual hard self.”
Texas State (2-2) got a big game from guard Nijal Pearson, who scored a game-high 20 points and drained four of eight 3-pointers. Though the Bobcats made a strong run to cut the lead to six after Baylor opened up a 50-34 lead early in the second half, Texas State coach Danny Kaspar wanted to see more consistency from his team.
“I was pleased with our guys making a spirited comeback on both occasions, particularly the first half,” said Kaspar, who was an assistant coach at Baylor under Gene Iba from 1986-91. “But Baylor’s very good on the perimeter. We played them without Clark and I know that’s a big loss. I see them as an NCAA tournament team, a top tier Big 12 team. Their perimeter players are very tough and Butler is really good.”
The Bears opened the game hot as they hit seven of their first 12 shots to grab a 19-6 lead with 12:06 left in the first half. Butler keyed Baylor’s offense in the early minutes by hitting a pair of treys.
But Baylor hit just four of their last 18 shots in the first half as Texas State stormed back to pull into a 30-30 halftime behind the scoring of Pearson and Caleb Asberry.
After missing all four of his field goal attempts in the first half, MaCio Teague found his shot early in the second half as he drained a 3-pointer and scored on a pair of drives to the basket.
With Gillespie’s steal and layup, the Bears stretched their lead to 43-34 with 15:18 left in the second half.
The Bears completed an 11-0 run as Gillespie scored on a putback, Teague drained an outside shot and Butler drove for a basket, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play as the Bears opened up a 50-34 lead with 13:13 remaining.
“We just really focused in on what we needed to do,” Teague said. “We locked in on defense and that turned into offense.”
With Baylor continuing to play tremendous defense, Texas State had difficulty cutting into the lead.
But just when it seemed like the Bears would run away with it, the Bobcats went on an 11-0 run to trim the lead to 61-55 with 3:59 remaining. Pearson nailed a pair of 3-pointers to cut Baylor’s lead to six.
The Bears got a much needed 3-pointer from Teague and Davion Mitchell hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 66-55 with 2:09 remaining.
After Texas State cut the lead to 66-60 with Asberry’s trey, Vital got loose for a slam with 49 seconds remaining and then drained a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to stretch Baylor’s lead back to double digits.
