All season long, the Baylor volleyball team has sought to approach each match like the national championship. It’s worked out pretty well, as the Bears have rolled to 29 wins in 30 matches, a Big 12 co-championship, a No. 1 ranking, the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and the program’s first trip to the Final Four.
Now, more than ever, it makes the utmost sense to keep the same approach.
After all, one more win, and the Bears (29-1) will actually play for a national championship.
“Same thing, no new message,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “I’ve talked to a lot of coaches who have been to the Final Four, and they’ve all been very honest and very wise. I just want to make sure we have no regrets.”
Even though Baylor is the only Final Four qualifier who has never reached this stage before, the Bears shouldn’t be overwhelmed. They’ve lost just once all season, despite owning the No. 1 RPI schedule in the country.
And here’s a little nugget that should give them a sense of peace: They’ve already beaten Wisconsin – their opponent in Thursday’s national semifinals – once this season. On the road, no less.
“We have seen them before, so there’s that balance of, we know we can beat them because it’s been done, but to the same extent, each time you play a team it’s going to be harder and harder to do that,” McGuyre said. “We’ll probably look at it kind of like conference, where you play everybody twice. Both teams have been making adjustments. … We’re both doing some things better than what we were, definitely back in September, but we’re also doing some things different.”
Baylor is more potent at both sets of pins than it was in that first match in Madison. Senior Yossiana Pressley delivered some nasty cheese against the Badgers the first time, blasting 31 kills on .270 hitting. But nobody else on the Bears reached double figures in kills, and Pressley’s rampage came on 63 attempts.
Contrast that with Baylor’s socialism approach in its 3-1 win over Washington in the Elite Eight. Pressley still got her swings – rapping 24 kills in 41 tries. But Shelly Stafford contributed 11 kills, Gia Milana had 10 and Marieke van der Mark chipped in nine.
That’s spreading the wealth.
“We’ve definitely been in this postseason pretty well-balanced in what we’re doing. We’ve got to continue to do that,” McGuyre said. “We’ve had everybody firing on all cylinders.”
The win over the Huskies naturally sparked a jubilant celebration by these plucky Bears. But several players said that what they’ve most appreciated is the support, the well wishes, they’ve received from the community in the aftermath. The excitement even followed them to their beds.
“I went to bed (last Saturday) and fell asleep in probably five minutes, and then woke myself up again: ‘We’re going to the Final Four!’” said senior Braya Hunt. “It’s been moments like that have been so special.”
Should Baylor get past Wisconsin in the national semis, it would meet the winner of the Minnesota-Stanford semifinal for the championship at 7 p.m. Central on Saturday. A victory there would make Baylor just the second school to win a women’s basketball and a volleyball national title in the same calendar year, after Stanford in 1992.
The players admit that would be a dream. But, really, this entire season has been a dream, kind of like the ninth season of the old CBS hit series’ “Dallas.” They’re not ready to wake up yet.
“We always train one way to play,” Hunt said. “In practice, in games, it’s been really cool this season to say, national championship, Final Four, Big 12 championship, over and over again. We’re just praying that it continues to come true.”
