Lauren Cox returned to Baylor’s lineup and it was easy to see the impact the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year made for the sixth-ranked Lady Bears.
It wasn’t just that Cox scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists in 22 minutes of action.
It was more that everything seemed to work better for Baylor as it dismantled Morehead State, 94-47, on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
Cox’s presence opened things up for fellow starting forward NaLyssa Smith and she responded by scoring a career-high 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
The inside combo led the way as Baylor (10-1) scored an impressive 70 points in the paint.
“When Lauren’s on the floor, everything feels a lot more smooth,” Smith said. “We went back to the basics where everything was normal. We find each other on the floor well. I feel like we play good together, so I’m glad she’s back.”
While Baylor could have relied on dominating the interior in the half court, the Lady Bears didn’t rest on that advantage. Instead, they emphatically pushed the tempo, frequently grabbing rebounds and making long passes down court. That resulted in Baylor scoring 34 points on fast breaks.
Lady Bears point guard Te’a Cooper scored most of her 17 points on streaking layups. That was by design as Baylor coach Kim Mulkey wanted to create the same high-tempo atmosphere that her team is used to in workouts.
“I wanted to run,” Mulkey said. “In a game right after the holidays when you’ve been off as long as we have, that needs to be like a practice out there. That needs to be a lot of running.”
Baylor had 12 days without a game after its 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Dec. 18.
Bouncing back from the break and reacclimating Cox to the lineup might have slowed things down for Baylor in the very early going, but the Lady Bears were quick to hit their stride.
Morehead State couldn’t stop Baylor’s bigs as the Lady Bears opened up a comfortable 56-21 lead by halftime.
Smith scored 11 points in the first half, Cox had 10 and Queen Egbo pitched in six. Baylor also out-rebounded the Eagles, 26-14, through the first two quarters.
Baylor moved the ball effectively in transition as well. Cooper scored eight points on fast-break layups and tossed in a 3-pointer for good measure to tie Smith for the team lead with 11 points at the break.
Cox’s return heated up in the second quarter as her shots started to fall and she had eight points in the period.
Baylor tallied 40 points, including all 22 in the first quarter, in the paint. When the Lady Bears finally did score from outside the lane, naturally it was Juicy Landrum, whose 3-point attempt bounced high off the rim and fell in with 8:56 left in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s signature high-pressure defense took its toll on Morehead State in the first half. The Eagles didn’t score for the final 4:30 of the first quarter and went another three minutes without a basket in the middle of the second.
Morehead State went to the break shooting 21 percent from the field.
Cox said she felt like her biggest impact came on the defensive end as she blocked four shots.
“I’m good at knowing when to help, knowing when not to help,” Cox said. “DiDi (Richards) can apply a little more ball pressure when she knows I’m back there.”
A crowd of 8,221 hung around to watch the second half of the lopsided game and Mulkey wanted to make sure the Lady Bears fans got their money’s worth.
The Baylor coach spurred her team on as it won the final 10 minutes, 21-10.
“I thought the crowd was outstanding tonight,” Mulkey said. “I told (the players) in the fourth quarter, ‘You haven’t given this crowd anything to get excited about other than that you’re winning.’ I think you saw that a little bit the last five minutes.”
BEAR FACTS: The Lady Bears finished the decade with a 335-23 record and a .936 winning percentage. Baylor claimed two national titles, nine Big 12 championships and eight Big 12 tournament titles in the 2010s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.