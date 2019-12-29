DALLAS — Six decades and change is a long time to wait between Sugar Bowl trips for the Baylor Bears, but one longtime BU fan figured the Bears would always make it back to New Orleans.
Gil Stricklin, 85, then a Baylor senior, attended the Sugar Bowl game with his then-girlfriend, now-wife Ann March, a Baylor junior, and good friends Os Chrisman, 84, and his then-girlfriend Pat Prichard, for Baylor's first ever bowl trip, a 13-7 upset win over Tennessee in the 1957 Sugar Bowl.
Both are unable to attend this year due to previously scheduled plans. But both men are sending their sons, David Chrisman and me, to represent their families for the 2019 game.
“We were picked to lose, but I always thought, we’re going to win,” Gil Stricklin said. “I’ve seen more losses than wins from Baylor, but I’ve always been optimistic for the Bears. I thought we could come back to the Sugar Bowl next year (1958), but it’s been a while.”
Both Chrisman and Stricklin were former Baylor yell leaders and were eager to see the Bears complete a special season. That year included Baylor victories over Arkansas and Texas and a nonconference win at Nebraska, with losses to TCU and Texas A&M, as the Bears took an 8-2 record to New Orleans.
“I was in my first year of law school, which meant I didn’t have any money, but we loaded up in my green Chevy Impala and headed to New Orleans. The roads weren’t great, but we finally made it,” Os Chrisman said. “It was the first time Baylor had ever done anything in a bowl that big, so it was very exciting to go down there.”
The first order was where to stay for New Year’s Eve. Ann March had briefly lived in New Orleans with her family during her high school years, so she stayed with some family friends along with Prichard.
Because Baylor was a Southern Baptist school, the First Baptist Church of New Orleans agreed to open their old gymnasium to any Baylor fans who wanted to stay there. That is exactly where Stricklin and Chrisman spent two nights in New Orleans in less than five-star accommodations.
“The shower accommodations were a little primitive, so that may have been why the girls kept their distance from us part of the time,” Chrisman said.
Ann March Stricklin acted as tour guide for the group, visiting friends in the city, riding the trolley car on Canal Street and visiting the stately homes in the Garden District.
“It was fun to go back to my former home and show them all the sights,” Ann Stricklin said. “That was a long time ago, but we still have Baylor season tickets, and we were named one of the First Families of Baylor (in 2019).”
The big social outing for the couples was the famous brunch at the historic Court of Two Sisters in the French Quarter, which took almost all the money Stricklin and Chrisman had saved for the trip, along with the $6 bowl ticket prices.
While the others had been to New Orleans before, it was the first visit to the Big Easy for my father, and making his initial trip to Bourbon Street after growing up in the tiny Grayson County town of Denison and attending Baylor, was an eye-opening experience, then as now.
“I saw things I had never seen before,” Stricklin said. “We didn’t have anything like that in Grayson County.”
It was long before TV dictated the time of every football game. So the game kicked off at noon under cloudy, warm skies at massive, metal-bleacher Tulane Sugar Bowl stadium.
The Baylor duo was wearing the 1950s fashion trend of the time, boys in khaki pants and loafers and the girls in petticoats, skirts, bobby socks and penny loafers.
Tennessee was ranked No. 2 nationally and was led by Johnny Major, who later became the Vols' head coach. Despite being a massive underdog, Baylor led the entire game and pulled off the upset. Baylor had stars like Del Shofner, named the game's MVP, and Bill Glass, called a giant on the defensive line by the local media at just over 200 pounds.
“Those New Orleans fans were really wild,” Chrisman recalled. “They must have been selling alcohol at the stadium, because by halftime most of them couldn’t tell you what was happening. I just remember the fans pounding on the metal bleachers every time we did something good. It sounded like a freight train.”
A celebration was in order after the big win, but with no money, the best they could do was head over to the French Quarter with a large group of happy Baylor fans.
“Yelling at every Tennessee fan we saw,” Chrisman noted.
Stricklin, still five months away from marrying his longtime girlfriend, had a better memory.
“We won the game and I won my wife," he said. "It was a great trip, even if it’s taken us a while to get back there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.