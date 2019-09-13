Arkansas handed the Baylor soccer team its second straight loss by blanking the Bears, 2-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. The match was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but didn’t kick off until 9:15 after the Razorbacks experienced some travel delays.
Neither team scored for the first 84 minutes of the match. The Hogs’ Stefani Doyle finally broke up the scoreless stalemate in the 85th minute with a goal, and then four minutes later the Hogs added to their lead with an Anna Podojil goal.
Arkansas (5-1-1) outshot Baylor, 19-13. Goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt finished with a season-high seven saves.
Baylor (3-2-1) will play at Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Sunday.
