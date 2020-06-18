Baylor football coach Dave Aranda will hold a live interview session with Bears broadcaster John Morris at 7 p.m. Saturday on YouTube.

Aranda will be joined by players and assistant coaches during the interview session. Baylor players have begun returning for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts this week after the campus was shut down due to the coronavirus in mid-March.

Fans can register to watch the interviews on the Baylor University Twitter account.

