Louisiana defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is joining new Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s staff in the same position.
Roberts has been the defensive coordinator for Louisiana (Lafayette) the past two seasons and put together a unit that ranked 18th nationally while leading the Sun Belt Conference in scoring defense by allowing 19.7 points per game in 2019. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished second in the Sun Belt in total defense in 2019 by allowing 371.8 yards per game.
The Ragin’ Cajuns went 11-3 in 2019 under head coach Billy Napier, who was rumored to be a potential candidate for the Baylor head coaching job before Aranda was hired Thursday.
“I’m excited to be a part of Coach Aranda’s staff, what he is doing and his vision for Baylor University,” Roberts said. “Our relationship goes back nearly 20 years. I have always valued my relationship with Coach Aranda and I look forward to the opportunity to work side by side with him.”
Aranda served as defensive coordinator when Roberts was head coach at Delta State in 2007. Roberts went 47-16 in five seasons at the Division II school before he became head coach at Southeastern Louisiana in 2012, where he went 42-29 in six seasons, including a pair of Southland Conference championships.
After his year at Delta State, Aranda went on to become defensive coordinator at Southern Utah, Hawaii, Utah State, Wisconsin and finally LSU, where he guided the Tigers’ defense for four years. LSU completed a 15-0 season and won the national championship on Jan. 13 with a 42-25 victory over Clemson.
“Ron Roberts is a mentor to me,” Aranda said. “A lot of the defensive principles and concepts that I have used in my career, I learned from Ron. The defense he is going to run here is an attacking one that dictates to the offense. I’m so excited that he’s here. He’s going to be a great developer of young men and he will be able to get our defense to the highest level.”
Additionally, Shawn Bell will stay at Baylor on Aranda’s staff in an undetermined on-field position after three years under Matt Rhule. Bell coached Baylor’s offensive line for the last two seasons. David Wetzel will also stay at Baylor in the football relations department.
Aranda is also hoping to keep defensive ends coach Joey McGuire on staff after he served three seasons under Rhule.
