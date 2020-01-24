Former LSU defensive assistant Dennis Johnson was named Baylor’s defensive line coach while LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz was named wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator by Bears head coach Dave Aranda on Friday.
Johnson served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach in 2016-17 and was the defensive line coach in 2018 under Aranda, who was then LSU’s defensive coordinator. Johnson moved to an analyst role in 2019 due to an injury.
Johnson played a pivotal role in LSU’s last three signing classes that were ranked No. 5 nationally in 2019, No. 15 in 2018 and No. 7 in 2017.
“Dennis is one of the top recruiters in the country,” Aranda said. “He has a great personality that goes along with being a great fundamental teacher. Dennis is a loyal friend and I am looking forward to recruiting Texas with him and seeing the defensive line that he is going to develop.”
Johnson, who is nicknamed “Meatball,” is a former LSU defensive lineman who was a member of the Tigers’ SEC championship team in 2011.
After graduating from LSU in 2012, Johnson got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State, where he coached the Demons linebackers. Johnson also spent the 2013 season at Northwestern State where he worked with the secondary.
After a brief stint at Kentucky in 2014, Johnson was lured back to LSU in time for the 2014 season, serving as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line.
Johnson remained with the defensive line in 2015 and was four games into his second season as a graduate assistant in 2016 when he was elevated to outside linebackers coach after LSU made a head coaching change when Ed Orgeron replaced Les Miles.
“I’m very excited to be at Baylor and be with Coach Aranda, someone I have worked with for the last four years,” Johnson said. “I know the type of energy and the style of play that he wants to bring to Baylor, which is already a great brand of football. It’s our job to take it to the next step. I’m excited to be in the Big 12 and take on this new challenge.”
Munoz has spent the last two years at LSU, focusing on quarterbacks and the passing game while specializing in picking up blitz packages.
He worked with LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady in developing 2019 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 76.3 percent for 5,671 yards and an NCAA-record 60 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.
“Jorge is well respected in football coaching circles,” Aranda said. “He is a great friend of mine. He puts the players first and is extremely innovative in his offensive philosophy and schemes. He is a great teacher of details that believes in fundamentals. He will be a terrific fit at Baylor.”
Before his two-year stint at LSU, Munoz was an offensive assistant coach for 10 years at Louisiana (Lafayette). From 2008-10, Munoz served as the Ragin’ Cajuns pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach before becoming the wide receivers coach from 2011-15.
Munoz will help coach a Baylor offense that returns seven starters and features such talents as quarterback Charlie Brewer, running backs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett and wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed.
“I’m pumped up to be here,” Munoz said. “The people here seem to be of the right cloth. They have the right focus and attention to winning. The bar has been set very high here, and now we have to go out and take things to the next level. I’m very excited to be working with Coach Aranda. He is a good person that understands football and understands people.”
Johnson will work under new Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who formerly coached at Louisiana (Lafayette).
Aranda’s on-field staff also includes two holdovers from former coach Matt Rhule’s staff, defensive ends coach Joey McGuire and offensive line coach Shawn Bell, whose positions on Aranda’s staff have yet to be announced. Additionally, David Wetzel and former LSU Texas A&M staff member Austin Thomas will work in off-field roles.
