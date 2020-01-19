New Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda will hold his introductory press conference at 10 a.m. Monday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
The event is free and open to the public.
Aranda was named Baylor's coach Thursday after Matt Rhule became the NFL's Carolina Panthers head coach on Jan. 7.
Aranda accepted his first head coaching job after helping LSU win the national championship last Monday with a 42-25 win over Clemson.
Aranda was considered one of the top defensive coordinators in the country at LSU for the last four seasons.
