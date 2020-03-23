Baylor coach Dave Aranda announced several football support staff hires as the program prepares for the upcoming 2020 season.
Larry McDonald has been named assistant athletic director for recruiting. He joins the Baylor football staff from Texas A&M where he was named director of recruiting in 2019 following a stint at Arkansas in the same role. He held the title of personnel assistant from 2017-18 with the Aggies.
Also joining the Baylor staff from Texas A&M is new director of on-campus recruiting Landrie Walsh. A Bridgeport native and Texas A&M graduate, Walsh worked as a recruiting assistant with the Aggies in 2019.
After serving as Baylor’s director of football administration in 2019, Quintin Jordan has been promoted to director of football operations.
The Bears have added four quality control staffers for the 2020 season. Jake Brown joins Baylor following one season as the offensive coordinator at West Texas A&M. He previously spent time at TCU, Stephen F. Austin and in the Texas high school ranks.
Also joining the offensive staff is Zachary Crabtree, a former first-team all-Big 12 offensive lineman at Oklahoma State who spent the 2018 season with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.
On defense, Mike Caputo is reunited with Aranda following a stint as an LSU graduate assistant from 2017-18. He worked on-field as the safeties coach at Utah State in 2019 and was an All-America safety at Wisconsin under Aranda in 2014.
Aman Anand will work with the Bears’ special teams in 2020 after operating in a similar capacity at Penn State in 2019. He also held positions at Memphis, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Utah State and Northern Arizona.
