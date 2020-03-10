Baylor’s Scott Drew was named Big 12 coach of the year while Kansas center Udoka Azubuike earned player of the year on the Associated Press team.
Joining Azubuike on the first team were Kansas guard Devon Dotson, Baylor guard Jared Butler, Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle and TCU guard Desmond Bane.
The second team included Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie, Baylor guard MaCio Teague, Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, Kansas guard Marcus Garrett and West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
Ramsey, a freshman, was also named newcomer of the year.
AP All-Big 12 Team
The 2020 AP All-Big 12 team, with players listed with school, classification, height, weight, class and hometown ("u-" denotes unanimous selections):
FIRST TEAM
u-Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, Sr., 7-0, 270, Delta, Nigeria.
u-Devon Dotson, Kansas, So., 6-2, 185, Charlotte, North Carolina.
Desmond Bane, TCU, Sr., 6-6, 215, Richmond, Indiana.
Jared Butler, Baylor, So., 6-3, 190, Reserve, Louisiana.
Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma, Sr., 6-7, 232, Edmond, Oklahoma.
SECOND TEAM
Marcus Garrett, Kansas, Jr., 6-5, 195, Dallas.
MaCio Teague, Baylor, Jr. 6-3, 195, Cincinnati.
Freddie Gillespie, Baylor, Sr., 6-9, 245, St. Paul, Minnesota.
Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech, Fr., 6-4, 195, Arlington, Texas.
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia, Fr., 6-9, 258, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Coach of the year — Scott Drew, Baylor.
Player of the year — Udoka Azubuike, Kansas.
Newcomer of the year — Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech.
Lady Bears’ Brock selected for Assistants HOF
Baylor women’s basketball assistant coach Bill Brock has been elected to the A Step Up, Inc. Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Monday.
Brock will be a member of an eight-person Class of 2020 that will be inducted May 5 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel.
A Step Up became the first entity to exclusively recognize NCAA men’s and women’s assistant basketball coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor. The 2019 class was the inaugural induction class.
Brock is joined by former Duke men’s assistant Al Brown, Rutgers men’s assistant Karl Hobbs, former North Carolina men’s assistant Bill Guthridge, South Carolina women’s assistant Jolette Law, Gonzaga men’s assistant Tommy Lloyd, Kentucky men’s assistant Kenny Payne, and Texas A&M women’s assistant Bob Starkey.
Brock is in his 17th season as an assistant at Baylor and has been a part of all three NCAA national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. He spearheads all scouting efforts throughout the season and is tasked with coaching posts, which have included eight WNBA draft picks and five first-rounders.
Prior to Brock’s arrival to Baylor in 2000, he spent 13 seasons as a head coach at Grayson College where he compiled a 371-50 record. Brock has had a big year as earlier in the fall he was inducted into Grayson College’s Athletics Hall of Fame and learned at the ceremony that Grayson’s facility would name its court “Bill Brock Court” beginning with the 2020-2021 season.
UCF outlasts Baylor women’s tennis, 4-3
The 20th-ranked Central Florida women’s tennis team claimed a narrow 4-3 victory over No. 22 Baylor on Tuesday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor took the doubles points before UCF knotted the score at three and the match came down to the No. 5 court where Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk and UCF’s Nandini Sharma were locked in a three-set battle.
Moving on to the tiebreaker after a 6-6 tie in the third set, Sharma rattled off four-straight points before Shakhraichuk stormed back to score six in a row. However, Sharma scored the final four points to seal the victory, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6).
Baylor’s Livia Kraus and Alicia Herrero Linana won their singles matches. Kraus defeated UCF’s Ksenia Kuznetsova, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, on the No. 3 court and Herrero Linana beat Marie Mattel, 7-5, 6-4, on court No. 4.
Baylor (10-2) now has more than a week off due to the fact that its match at Washington on Saturday has been cancelled. The Bears will return to Big 12 action versus Kansas State on March 20 at the Wildcats’ Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
Baylor baseball slated to host No. 21 DBU
A five-game homestand for the Baylor baseball team will kick off on Wednesday when the Bears host No. 21 Dallas Baptist.
The Bears (10-5) are coming off a successful weekend in their first true road trip of the year. They won two of three games at Cal Poly, smacking 39 hits in the series.
Dallas Baptist (11-4) swept Oral Roberts last weekend, scoring a season-high 13 runs in the finale. The Patriots are led by junior infielder Blayne Jones (.300, 5 HRs, 16 RBIs) and freshman infielder/outfielder Jeffrey David (.340, 15 RBIs).
Baylor catcher Andy Thomas is one of the Bears’ top leaders, and he has been named to the watch list for the Buster Posey Award. Thomas has thrown out 6 of 8 would-be base stealers this season, and is hitting .209 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Baylor will start Jimmy Winston (1-1, 12.27) in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. game, while DBU hasn’t named a starter.
MCC hosts Temple in pair of doubleheaders
The McLennan Community College softball and baseball teams host Temple College Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark complex in doubleheaders for both teams.
The Highlassies (15-4, 4-2 NTJCAC) trail Temple (19-9, 71 NTJCAC) after suffering two losses to Vernon Saturday. The losses snapped a 13-game winning streak by the ‘Lassies.
The Highlanders (17-5, 3-1 NTJCAC) are coming off a weekend doubleheader split with North Central Texas College in Gainesville and a non-conference win against Panola College on Monday. MCC currently trails Weatherford College, who standat 4-0 in conference play. Temple, is in a four-way tie for third in conference with an overall 12-10 record and 2-2 in NTJCAC play.
The softball doubleheader begins at noon, while the baseball doubleheader will start at 1 p.m.
BU softball sweeps Houston
HOUSTON — No. 24 Baylor swept a doubleheader against Houston as Gia Rodoni threw a one-hitter and amassed 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 opening win before the Lady Bears blasted five homers in a 10-6 win in the second game Tuesday night.
In the opener, Baylor (19-5) picked up just two hits against Houston’s Rachel Hertenberger. But the Lady Bears broke through with the game’s only run in the first inning when Goose McGlaun doubled and scored when Aliyah Pritchett reached on an error.
In the second game, Baylor’s Hannah Thompson lifted a pair of homers while McGlaun, Pritchett and Lou Gilbert each slugged a homer.
Four of Baylor’s homers came in a seven-run fifth inning that snapped a scoreless tie with the Cougars (16-7). McGlaun drilled a three-run shot, Thompson pounded a two-run shot and Pritchett and Gilbert hit solo shots.
Maddison Kettler and Gilbert collected three hits apiece for Baylor’s 15-hit attack in the second game. Sidney Holman-Mansell (4-1) was the winning pitcher for Baylor as she allowed two hits, two walks and two earned runs in four innings.
