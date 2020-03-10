Baylor’s Scott Drew was named Big 12 coach of the year while Kansas center Udoka Azubuike earned player of the year on the Associated Press team.
Joining Azubuike on the first team were Kansas guard Devon Dotson, Baylor guard Jared Butler, Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle and TCU guard Desmond Bane.
The second team included Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie, Baylor guard MaCio Teague, Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, Kansas guard Marcus Garrett and West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
Ramsey, a freshman, was also named newcomer of the year.
Lady Bears’ Brock selected for Assistants HOF
Baylor women’s basketball assistant coach Bill Brock has been elected to the A Step Up, Inc. Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Monday.
Brock will be a member of an eight-person Class of 2020 that will be inducted May 5 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel.
A Step Up became the first entity to exclusively recognize NCAA men’s and women’s assistant basketball coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor. The 2019 class was the inaugural induction class.
Brock is joined by former Duke men’s assistant Al Brown, Rutgers men’s assistant Karl Hobbs, former North Carolina men’s assistant Bill Guthridge, South Carolina women’s assistant Jolette Law, Gonzaga men’s assistant Tommy Lloyd, Kentucky men’s assistant Kenny Payne, and Texas A&M women’s assistant Bob Starkey.
Brock is in his 17th season as an assistant at Baylor and has been a part of all three NCAA national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. He spearheads all scouting efforts throughout the season and is tasked with coaching posts, which have included eight WNBA draft picks and five first-rounders.
Prior to Brock’s arrival to Baylor in 2000, he spent 13 seasons as a head coach at Grayson College where he compiled a 371-50 record. Brock has had a big year as earlier in the fall he was inducted into Grayson College’s Athletics Hall of Fame and learned at the ceremony that Grayson’s facility would name its court “Bill Brock Court” beginning with the 2020-2021 season.
UCF outlasts Baylor women’s tennis, 4-3
The 20th-ranked Central Florida women’s tennis team claimed a narrow 4-3 victory over No. 22 Baylor on Tuesday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor took the doubles points before UCF knotted the score at three and the match came down to the No. 5 court where Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk and UCF’s Nandini Sharma were locked in a three-set battle.
Moving on to the tiebreaker after a 6-6 tie in the third set, Sharma rattled off four-straight points before Shakhraichuk stormed back to score six in a row. However, Sharma scored the final four points to seal the victory, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6).
Baylor’s Livia Kraus and Alicia Herrero Linana won their singles matches. Kraus defeated UCF’s Ksenia Kuznetsova, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, on the No. 3 court and Herrero Linana beat Marie Mattel, 7-5, 6-4, on court No. 4.
Baylor (10-2) now has more than a week off due to the fact that its match at Washington on Saturday has been cancelled. The Bears will return to Big 12 action versus Kansas State on March 20 at the Wildcats’ Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
