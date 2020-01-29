Baylor’s KC Lightfoot is the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week for a second straight week, after going over 19 feet in the pole vault.

“What can you say? You kind of run out of words,” said Baylor coach Todd Harbour. “We’re so proud of KC. All that he accomplished the first week, he just went above and beyond that the second week.”

Lightfoot became the 11th collegiate pole vaulter in history to surpass 19 feet indoors, going 19-01/4 at the Texas A&M Invitational. That mark met the Olympic qualifying standard. Lightfoot, a sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., owns the No. 1 mark in the NCAA.

Lightfoot and the Bears return to action on Friday and Saturday at the Texas Tech Invitational & Multis in Lubbock. The Baylor men’s team is up to No. 8 in the national rankings.

