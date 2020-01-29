Baylor’s KC Lightfoot is the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week for a second straight week, after going over 19 feet in the pole vault.
“What can you say? You kind of run out of words,” said Baylor coach Todd Harbour. “We’re so proud of KC. All that he accomplished the first week, he just went above and beyond that the second week.”
Lightfoot became the 11th collegiate pole vaulter in history to surpass 19 feet indoors, going 19-01/4 at the Texas A&M Invitational. That mark met the Olympic qualifying standard. Lightfoot, a sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., owns the No. 1 mark in the NCAA.
Lightfoot and the Bears return to action on Friday and Saturday at the Texas Tech Invitational & Multis in Lubbock. The Baylor men’s team is up to No. 8 in the national rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.