LUBBOCK – Another battle, another Kim Mulkey win.
Baylor’s three-time national champion coach notched her 600th win in a worthy fight as the Lady Bears outlasted Texas Tech, 77-62, on Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
In doing so, Mulkey became the fastest coach to reach the milestone 600th victory. Her career record of 600-100 means she did it four games quicker than previous record holder, Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp who took 704 games to accomplish the feat.
After the game, Mulkey sat at the dais in the interview room between guards Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum, who were sporting white caps with the gold numerals 600. The players’ T-shirts celebrated the 600th victory as well.
But Mulkey was way more interested in paying the praise forward.
“They deserve to have (the hats) on because they’re a part of the 600,” Mulkey said. “I wish and hope that our program can probably mail one to every player I’ve ever coached. Those kids found a way to grind it out tonight. They were better players than I was a coach tonight.”
The second-ranked Lady Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) wrestled in a back-and-forth battle with Texas Tech for three quarters. But when it mattered most, Baylor ran away.
The Lady Bears scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and held Texas Tech to one field goal in the first five minutes of the period.
“We just tried to execute what (Mulkey) drew up in the huddle,” Landrum said. “She said, ‘This is your shot,’ so I set up to execute that play and make that shot.”
Landrum scored 19 points to lead five Lady Bears in double-digits scoring. Lauren Cox had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Cooper finished with 11 points and seven assists, and forwards NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had 13 and 12 points respectively.
Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer had an outstanding game with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
“Texas Tech is a much-improved basketball team,” Mulkey said. “If they play like that every night, they’re going to win a lot of these remaining games because they played well.”
The Lady Raiders (15-9, 4-9) led for most of the third quarter, but guard DiDi Richards found Landrum downcourt for a fast-break layup to tie it late in the period.
The Lady Bears then responded at crunch time by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter in less than 90 seconds. Cooper hit a 3-pointer and Landrum made an inside basket on an assist from Richards, prompting a Texas Tech timeout.
Landrum hit another jumper just out of the timeout to cap the crucial 7-0 mini run.
“We executed a few things on the offensive end for Juicy, who made some shots,” Mulkey said. “Cooper hit some shots and made the right delivery on some passes.
Texas Tech stayed close to Baylor for the entire first half, at times looking sharper than the Lady Bears.
Brewer took the ball from beyond the arc and drove past Cox for an easy layup to put Texas Tech in front, 26-25, with 6:47 left in the second quarter.
On Baylor’s next trip down the floor, Moon Ursin air balled a 3-point attempt. But the Lady Bears went to their inside-outside game to get the lead back.
Egbo made a short jumper on an assist from Cooper and Smith made a layup to put Baylor back in front, 29-28. Then Landrum nailed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key for a four-point edge.
Even so, Texas Tech stayed within a basket at halftime. The Lady Raiders trailed, 38-36, at the break. Though their shooting percentage was just 37.1, it was several points higher than Baylor opponents’ average for the season of 30.3.
Smith led the way for Baylor on the offensive end in the first half as she went to intermission with eight points and the Lady Bears scored 20 in the paint.
At the end, Baylor seemed fresher and the Lady Bears were at their most active on the defensive end in the final 10 minutes.
“Throughout three quarters we really didn’t help anybody on drives,” Mulkey said. “(In the fourth) we got our hands in and were able to steal some drives there. Just made some plays.”
Baylor, the defending national champions, have now won 54-straight Big 12 games. The Lady Bears are pursuing their 10th-consecutive Big 12 regular season title and have a 3.5-game lead on TCU in second place.
Following the game, Mulkey stressed the elements that allowed her to reach 600 wins at one program – quality players, quality assistant coaches, and time.
“It goes to these kids,” Mulkey said. “That’s why they’re wearing the hats instead of me. Coaches are only as good as their players. I can draw up every play in America. I can be the smartest coach in the world, but if you don’t have players and they don’t go out there and perform, you don’t win basketball games. Those 600 victories coming as quick as it did, it’s because of those kids. Secondly, it’s the coaching staff. I don’t have a lot of turnover on my coaching staff and that’s a compliment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.