Seeking its first conference title in 70 years, Baylor has put together a historic season by holding down the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll for five straight weeks and winning a Big 12-record 23 straight games.
But a huge obstacle is still standing in its way.
That’s the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, a program that won 14 straight Big 12 titles until Texas Tech and Kansas State ended the streak last season by capturing the co-championship.
The Bears and Jayhawks will meet in the most anticipated men’s basketball game in Ferrell Center history at 11 a.m. Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand at 10 a.m. for a game that has been sold out for weeks.
“The crowd’s going to be electric,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “I think I’ve had more ticket requests for this one that I’ve had in my three years at Baylor. It’s cool to play Kansas at home. It might not be like the Phog, but we’ll see if we can come pretty close.”
Gillespie was referring to Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse, a place where Baylor coach Scott Drew’s teams had gone 0-12 before breaking through with a 67-55 win on Jan. 11.
The Jayhawks (23-3, 12-1) have recovered from that loss nicely to reel off 11 straight wins, including 10 in the Big 12 to remain a game behind the Bears (24-1, 13-0).
With a win over the Jayhawks, the Bears would take a two-game lead in the Big 12 race with four regular season games remaining. A Jayhawks win would vault them into a tie with the Bears for the conference lead.
“It’s a great showcase for the Big 12 first and foremost, you got College GameDay here and two of the top three teams in the nation, so a great opportunity to show what it’s about,” Drew said. “It’s a home game and it’s a great atmosphere for our fans to enjoy a great game. Hopefully we give the fans a lot to cheer for.”
In the first meeting against the Jayhawks, Baylor guard Jared Butler hit three 3-pointers and poured in 22 points. MaCio Teague also nailed three treys and scored 16 points while Gillespie scored 13 points and Davion Mitchell hit 10. Mark Vital led Baylor’s defensive effort with three blocks, three steals and six rebounds.
Teague has missed Baylor’s last two games after suffering a right wrist injury against Texas. Drew said the junior guard is getting closer to being ready to play, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether he’ll be available for the Jayhawks.
With Teague out of the lineup, Baylor’s depth came through in the last two wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma as Matthew Mayer and Tristan Clark made strong contributions.
“They have a complete team,” said Kansas coach Bill Self in his press conference this week. “They’re as good as any team in our league since I’ve been here. They can go with basically seven or eight starters because they’re all good. Their quartet on the perimeter can all go get their own shot, can stretch it and score off two feet. That means they can go late clock and create on their own. Of course their bigs, Vital, Gillespie and Clark and Mayer, they’re just rock solid.”
Since the first meeting against Baylor, Kansas has moved to more of a guard-oriented offense like the Bears with tremendous results. The Jayhawks are coming off a 91-71 thrashing of Iowa State on Monday in Lawrence.
“I think Kansas is one of those teams that has gotten better,” Drew said. “You watch them play and they are in a situation where offensively and defensively they are executing at a high rate. Coach Self’s teams are never going to beat themselves. They are always going to have talented players, but when any team is at their best they know the roles of everybody and it looks like they’ve really settled in.”
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson, who missed part of the Baylor game with a hip pointer, ignites Kansas' offense with a league-leading 18.4-point scoring average and ranks sixth with 4.2 assists per game.
Guard Marcus Garrett has become a greater offensive threat as the season has progressed as he’s averaging 9.6 points while ranking third in the league with 4.62 assists per game. Both Dotson and Garrett are also superb defensive players as they rank second and third respectively in the conference in steals per game.
“Marcus is one of the best defensive players in the nation and offensively he has been shooting the ball well,” Drew said. “He’s always been a great facilitator. I think his game has gone to another level on both ends of the court.”
Guard Ochai Agbaji is another threat who is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while guard Isaiah Moss is averaging 8.1 points.
The Jayhawks are led inside by 7-0 center Udoka Azubuike, who is averaging 12.8 points while leading the Big 12 with 9.8 rebounds per game and ranking second with 2.62 blocks. In the first game against the Bears, Azubuike scored just six points but pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
“He’s just pretty physically imposing,” Gillespie said. “I think that alone with a guy with that type of size and strength is always going to give you a lot of challenge. But also, just the way that he’s improved his game throughout conference. He plays great with Dotson. Those two, their chemistry only gets stronger and stronger every game they play.”
Drew said several of his former players who helped build Baylor’s program will be back for the game, including Curtis Jerrells, Ekpe Udoh and Rico Gathers. They’ll be watching along with the rest of the country.
The Baylor players want to approach Saturday’s showdown like every other game during their 23-game winning streak, but they know the stakes are much higher.
“I remember the first time we played Kansas, it was on CBS, and everybody and their mom was going to be watching,” Butler said. “This is another game, blockbuster, big-time TV. It’s fun. But it’s also just another game (laughing).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.