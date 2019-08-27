They visited the Vatican and the Coliseum, and took boat rides on Venice’s famed canals and Lake Como.
They saw where Paul was imprisoned in Rome while writing books of the Bible.
The Baylor men’s basketball team soaked in Italy’s culture during last week’s foreign tour, but its main purpose was to gain experience and bond as the 2019-20 season approaches.
Winning all three games against Italian-based teams and another against a Lithuanian university, Baylor coach Scott Drew said the trip was a success on all fronts.
“Culturally, it was tremendous for our players because most of them had never been overseas before,” Drew said. “We got to see some of the unique cities of the world and some historic places. But the great thing about foreign tours is the bonding that takes place. Guys spend more time with different roommates, there’s less cell phone service so they get into more conversations, and it all pays dividends.”
The NCAA allows basketball teams to take a foreign tour every four years. It’s a decided advantage because teams are allowed 10 practices before leaving for the tour, and the games give the players a head start on developing chemistry and the coaches an early look on how their personnel is shaping up.
Coming off last year’s 20-win season that included a win over Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Bears will likely be a preseason Top 25 team this season.
Though they lost senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure, they return key players like center Tristan Clark, forwards Mark Vital, Mario Kegler and Freddie Gillespie, and guards Jared Butler and Devonte Bandoo.
Additionally, transfer guards Davion Mitchell from Auburn and MaCio Teague from North Carolina-Asheville will be eligible to play after sitting out last year under NCAA transfer rules.
Nine of Baylor’s 13 scholarship players were available to play on the tour of Italy as sophomore forwards Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatcoua didn’t make the trip due to visa issues. Gillespie and sophomore guard Matthew Mayer joined the tour, but didn’t play in the games while recovering from offseason surgeries.
“We won all four games and had a positive experience, and at the same time the players had a chance to get excited for the upcoming season,” Drew said. “We faced some adversity by traveling for six hours and then playing a game. For MaCio and Davion, it was great to give them game experience and get the rust off. They were definitely excited to play in games after practicing for a year.”
The Bears won every game by double digits, beginning with an 81-51 win over Stella Azzurra Academy in Rome that featured Vital’s 24-point performance on Aug. 18.
Baylor followed with a 105-68 blowout of Tuscan Select in Florence and a 100-82 thrashing of Jadan Trieste.
In Baylor’s final game last Thursday in Como, Bandoo nearly pulled off a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 99-79 over Lithuania’s LCC International University. Teague added 19 points and seven rebounds while Butler contributed 16 points and four assists.
“Jared Butler has had a great summer, and was able to get valuable experience at the USA (19-and-under) team tryouts, and then was able to play on the foreign tour,” Drew said. “Mark (Vital) and Mario (Kegler) looked like they did at the end of last year and were really good. It was also good to get minutes for (freshman forward) Jordan Turner and (Presbyterian transfer guard) Adam Flagler.”
With so many talented guards on the roster, the Bears had good results when they experimented with the press.
“Definitely against the European teams, we tried to use our speed and athleticism to our advantage,” Drew said. “Teams definitely have more quickness in America, but the press is something we’ll look at doing.”
Clark, who went down with a season-ending knee injury in January that required surgery, saw limited action in two games.
The Bears are counting on Clark to be a major piece of this year’s team. The 6-9 junior was averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 73.7 percent from the field in 14 games before his injury.
“It was great to see Tristan play in two games, even though he was limited,” Drew said. “In his second game, he played great and felt more ready to play. He’s been restricted in what he can do, but he’ll continue to improve and be ready for the start of the season.”
Throughout the trip, the Bears got opportunities to eat Italy’s famed pizza and pasta. They also found time for a little shopping before heading back to Texas.
“We were able to go to an outlet mall in Florence before we left, and they loved that too,” Drew said. “Our guys can shop with the best of them.”