Eight Baylor student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus out of 109 tested, according to a release by the athletic department Monday afternoon.
Four athletes are symptomatic while four are asymptomatic.
This week’s figures represent an increase of five new cases after Baylor announced last Tuesday that three athletes had tested positive, including one symptomatic and two asymptomatic out of 59 tested.
Baylor isn’t specifying COVID-19 testing by different sports.
The Baylor football team began returning to campus last week for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts for the first time in three months after the campus shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The athletes who tested positive have been placed in self-isolation for 10 days. Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials with support provided by the Baylor athletics infection response team following the department’s protective protocol and COVID-19 framework titled “Re-United.”
Other student-athletes identified as having potential direct exposure have also been instructed to self-quarantine per public health recommendations and the department’s plan.
The launch of the “Re-United” campaign outlines Baylor athletics’ COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of the virus.
As Baylor athletics continues to onboard players to campus, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
During the past few weeks, schools around the Big 12 have been reporting positive coronavirus tests for athletes as they return for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.
Kansas State suspended voluntary football workouts for 14 days after 14 out of 130 athletes across different sports tested positive.
Texas announced Thursday that 13 football players tested positive and 10 more are in self-quarantine after contact tracing. At least three Oklahoma State football players have tested positive.
Ten Iowa State athletes, including two Cyclones football players, tested positive.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the Oklahoma football team won’t return for voluntary workouts until July 1. But Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said recently that multiple Sooners have either been exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive.
