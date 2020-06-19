Baylor received a late addition to its 2020 recruiting class as Lancaster High School cornerback Lorando Johnson made a verbal commitment on Friday.
Johnson had originally committed to LSU after he was recruited by Dave Aranda when he was the Tigers' defensive coordinator. But Johnson didn’t sign with LSU, and is glad he’s getting a chance to be coached by Aranda in his first season as Baylor's head coach.
“I can reconnect with Coach Aranda,” Johnson said. “We got kind of close. He takes care of his players.”
The four-star prospect was recruited nationwide as he reportedly had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Texas A&M.
At 5-11 and 181 pounds, Johnson is known for his athleticism and skill at cornerback, and has been timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He saw how dominant LSU’s defense was under Aranda, and expects the same kind of intensity at Baylor.
“I think I’m a ballhawk,” Johnson said. “Coach Aranda’s defenses get after it.”
Johnson ran the 4x100 and 4x200 relays for Lancaster but will focus on football at Baylor. He said he was recruited by Baylor before Aranda’s arrival and has visited the campus.
“It’s a nice campus and the football facilities are beautiful,” Johnson said.
Johnson is the sixth defensive back in Baylor’s 2020 class as he joins Lexington (Ky.) Douglass safety Devin Neal, Lawton (Okla.) safety Chateau Reed, Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Mike Harris, Butler Community College cornerback Alfahiym Walcott and Brownwood cornerback AJ McCarty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.