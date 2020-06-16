Baylor announced that three of 59 student-athletes who have undergone testing for COVID-19 have been confirmed positive.
All 59 athletes were residing off campus when tested, with one of the positive cases symptomatic and two asymptomatic. A Baylor official said the university will not specify the student-athletes by sport.
The Baylor football team began returning to campus for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts Monday for the first time in three months after the campus shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said about 20 players will arrive per day through Thursday.
Twenty football players who had returned to campus early for injury rehab had negative test results for coronavirus.
The athletes who tested positive have been placed in self-isolation. Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials with support provided by the Baylor athletics infection response team following the department’s protective protocol and COVID-19 framework titled “Re-United.”
Other student-athletes identified as having potential direct exposure have also been instructed to self-quarantine per public health recommendations and the department’s plan.
The launch of the “Re-United” campaign outlines Baylor athletics’ COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of the virus.
As Baylor athletics continues to onboard players to campus, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
