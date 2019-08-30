COLLEGE STATION — As season openers go, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher found much to like as his squad dismissed Texas State 41-7 Thursday night.
The Aggies are celebrating their 125th year of football and the defense had a dominating showing. A&M intercepted four Bobcat passes; the Aggies had five interceptions all of last year.
A&M defensive front also stuffed the Bobcats on the ground, limiting them to 8 yards on 15 carries.
Junior quarterback Kellen Mood looked terrific for all but one play, when he tossed into coverage at the goal line and was picked off. Mond completed 19 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran in a 5-yard keeper as the Aggies built a 28-0 halftime lead.
“I thought Kellen was really good,” Fisher said. “I thought he made some great third-down throws. He was accurate. He was hitting some third and fourth receivers on things. Total control of the game.”
Texas State’s defense was able to put pressure on Mond, but he deftly slipped out of trouble time and again.
Quartney Davis and Jhamon Ausbon were Mond’s top targets. Each had six receptions and a touchdown.
A&M had two running backs eclipse 100 yards for the game. Sophomore Jashuan Corbin was the workhorse, gaining 103 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. He also had a 3-yard TD catch.
Freshman Isaiah Spiller added 106 yards on seven rushes; 85 of those yards came on a third-quarter scamper before he was brought down at the 2. A&M scored two plays later on a Mond 1-yard pass to the corner to Ausbon.
“For our first game, it was a good solid game,” said Fisher, whose Aggies travel next week to face top-ranked Clemson.
A&M outgained the Bobcats 478-219 while the Aggie secondary gave starter Tyler Vitt and backup Gresch Jensen fits most of the game.
Cornerback Myles Jones had an interception off both QBs. Roney Elam and Leon O’Neal had the other pickoffs.
“I thought our guys in the secondary played really well,” Fisher said. “They covered well, batted balls. The guys that made catches were pretty contested.”
Texas State avoided the shutout with 36 seconds left when Jensen hit Trevis Graham Jr. with a 27-yard touchdown pass. The Bobcat offense didn’t cross midfield until the 2:18 mark of the third quarter.
A&M led 28-0 at the half, converting two of its three interceptions for TDs. But Fisher lamented two point-blank missed opportunities for touchdowns.
The Aggies were trying to convert their third interception of the half for a score but Kendrick Rogers fumbled at the 1 after his only catch of the night.
In the third quarter Mond threw into heavy coverage and Texas State linebacker Bryan London leaped up to snare it at the 1, killing another Aggie threat.
Bobcat coach Jake Spavital, a former assistant at A&M, pulled Vitt after his second interception in the first half. Vitt was 9-for-15 for 51 yards.
Jensen also had two picks, but overall was more solid. He was 20-for-31 for 160 yards.
A&M freshman Zach Calzada played in the fourth quarter after Mond departed. He was 4-for-9 for 38 yards.
The Aggies face the ACC juggernaut in South Carolina after losing 28-26 at Kyle Field last year to the then-No. 2 Tigers.
