bledsoe miller community center (copy)

City of Waco community centers and playgrounds, including at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will not reopen until at least mid- to late May.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

The City of Waco released a modified summer schedule on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has canceled its tradition summer day camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camp Cameron will also not take place. The Parks and Recreation staff is exploring alternative camp experiences such as virtual recreation activities and mobile recreation camps.

The Team Waco youth summer track program has been canceled, though the Parks and Recreation staff is creating virtual workouts and training clinics. The release stated that “depending on public health conditions and guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Center for Disease Control, some sports clinics, leagues and tournaments may be permitted later in the summer.”

For more information, visit www.waco-texas.com or the department’s social media channels.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments