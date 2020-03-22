Well, we just finished our first week without live sports.
And what a week to start — right off the bat we lost the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Just about as good as it gets in American athletics. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat spike in March Madness. If your team is playing, it can be nerve-wracking as heck one minute and jubilant the next. Or you can be left standing with your hands on your head, staring into space, just waiting for some smart aleck CBS Sports camera man to find you and make you a metaphor for all the grief associated with losing a game.
Then again, if your team isn’t playing, it’s still pretty awesome. You get to skip all the anxiety and just enjoy rooting for Illinois-Chicago or Maryland Baltimore County or whatever 12th-seeded team you picked to beat a five seed.
But instead, we’re getting a taste of what life would be like if all of this didn’t matter to us so much. The absence of sports is telling us something about ourselves.
A friend pointed out to me on Saturday that when sports came to a screeching halt was the moment that our whole country realized the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus. I know there are others who will say they were intensely tracking this thing long before all of us jocks woke up. I think I probably work with some of them here in the Trib newsroom. I’ll give them their due.
Because, suddenly, winning and losing — arguments or sports — seem less crucial. And I’m not trying to sound deep or smart.
Here’s a good illustration of what I mean. Last week when fellow Trib staffers John Werner, Rod Aydelotte and I were in Kansas City, covering what turned out to be the cancellation of the Big 12 Tournament, I finished writing a column in our hotel room and headed down to the lobby to get a beer.
As I was ordering, Rod pointed out that West Virginia coaching legend Bob Huggins was standing just 10 or so feet behind my right shoulder.
This is the kind of opportunity I craved, even foamed at the mouth for just a couple of months ago. In January, I had wanted to get in Huggins’ face and tell him how much I hated watching him whine to the referees the whole dang game while his team played defense by constantly pushing and slapping their opponents. I wouldn’t have cared if he punched me. So much the better.
But as we all grappled with the abrupt end of the college basketball season, I found the desire to confront Huggy Bear had left me. He was just a guy that was confused and hurting, same as me.
Sports are going to come back. I hope sooner than later, but I don’t even have a guess when it will be. Here’s my most bold prediction: when sports comes back, we’re going to have a renewed sense of what sportsmanship means. We might compete like crazy, but it’s going to be harder to hate our rivals. Because at least we have someone to play against and a safe environment in which to play.
So I’d just like to say that I hope Baker Mayfield is hanging in there. I wish Tommy Tuberville and his family well. Glad tidings to Bill Self and may his household have all the toilet paper it needs. Peace be with Gary Patterson.
Let’s get through this together so we can get back to getting after each other.
