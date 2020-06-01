I don’t think the world needs my thoughts on the crisis and violence that have engulfed our country in the last several days.
I stand by my African American friends and people whom I’ve had the good fortune to work with and cover in my job over the last 20 years. As a human being, I’m angered by the thoughtless actions that resulted in George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.
Then, with all of the things that erupted over the weekend, I found myself just being very thankful to start Monday with a conversation at a coffee shop with my friend Bob. After that, I came home and was excited to see my friend Giles, who faithfully comes by my house every Monday morning.
And since that’s all I’ve got, I’m happy to amplify the voices of others. Twitter is a place where all sorts of opinions pop up and, in recent days, tend to rage like wildfire.
Even so, there are messages that need to be heard, like that of former Baylor women’s basketball standout and current Kansas assistant coach Jhasmin Player.
On Saturday, she tweeted “this is all just so heavy… I HATE this for my black brothers, my black nephews, the black men I work with, their black sons, the fathers/brothers of the kids I coach, the future husbands of the kids I coach. I hate it all… I just want LOVE… thats all.. LOVE… #sad.”
Similarly, former Lady Bears assistant coach Rekha Patterson, who’s now the head coach at Southeast Missouri, posted a two-part video on Twitter that began with an impacting declaration: “I want my life’s work to be part of the change so that my players and their children don’t live in a world where black people are murdered by the people who are paid and give an oath to protect and serve.”
She went on to challenge other coaches to say the words “Black Lives Matter,” in order to change perceptions and attitudes.
Closer to home, many area football coaches stood up for the African American community.
La Vega coach Don Hyde tweeted: “To every African American young man that I have had the honor of coaching and to every African American man that I have had the honor to work with, I apologize on behalf of a Nation that must do better.”
Connally athletic director Shane Anderson made his thoughts known with a three-page posted message in which he expressed support for the African American players and coaches he has worked with throughout his career. “I would like to say to my African American players and coaches on my staff thank you, thank you for what you stand for and who you are!”
And, echoing my own desire for the nation to look more like the environment we see in high school football, Mart athletic director Kevin Hoffman tweeted: “I’m not sure who said it first, but I would like to say it again for those in the back who might not of heard it. I wish our country was more like an athletic locker room. I will stand by you and fight for you. I love you all.”
I’ll be honest. I avoided Twitter for most of the weekend. I couldn’t take it. But there was one time I’m glad I took a look. I saw that former Buccaneers and Colts head coach Tony Dungy made a statement. I believe if we were picking one person to lead us through this situation, I would nominate Coach Dungy.
I’ll finish this column with part of his message. I encourage you to read the whole thing.
“Well, what is the answer then? I believe it has to start with those of us who claim to be Christians. We have to come to the forefront and demonstrate the qualities of the One we claim to follow, Jesus Christ. We can’t be silent. As Dr. King said many years ago, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ But we can’t go forward with judgmental, bitter, spirits. … In the words of the Apostle Paul, ‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.’”
