I’ve always been a sports guy, so I’ve always viewed the world through the lens of sports.
And since I’ve pretty much always worked in sports, this has never seemed weird to anyone I work with, even though I actually do employ sports metaphors to bizarre aspects of life.
For example, I view the shirts in my closet the same way a Major League manager views his pitching staff. Some shirts are starters. They’re meant to be worn all day and give me a certain number of innings (hours). If one turns out to be uncomfortable, or (more commonly) I drip queso on it, I have to go to the bullpen. Still other shirts are middle relievers and might see action for just an inning or two multiple days in a row.
See? Weird.
There are myriad examples. Obviously, all of us that play, coach, cover or just watch sports are on a long break. I just can’t figure out if it’s the disabled list or suspension. It feels a little like both.
Here’s the sports metaphor of the week: whenever any of us go out in public these days, we’re trying to figure out how the umpire is calling the balls and strikes. Is he giving the pitcher a couple of inches off the corner? Or is it a hitter’s strike zone? Does the zone shrink on a two-strike count? Does it expand when there are three balls? This is important information.
We’ve reached the point of this column where you might think I’m way out in left field.
Well, here’s what I mean. I attempted to go into the local franchise of a national music store chain the other day. But I wasn’t wearing a mask. Strike one. The store was requiring masks for anyone to enter. I didn’t have a mask in the car. Strike two. And I wasn’t even sure where to get the right kind of mask. Strike three. I’m out. Did not go to the guitar store.
But then I crossed the street to a Texas-based, semi-national sporting goods chain and drew a walk (i.e., I went right in). But then I was a little weirded out about not being allowed in one store and freely admitted to another and decided not to buy or even handle any of the merchandise. I guess that means I was stranded on base. Definitely didn’t score.
We’re all facing these kinds of decisions every day due to the world’s response to the coronavirus. Do I wear a mask? Will people look at me funny? Will they think I’m a jerk if I don’t wear a mask? Should I hold the door for someone? Or does that make them get within six feet of me? If I cough into my arm, should I immediately wash my hands? Is it safer to pay with cash or debit card?
Honestly, it’s a perfect storm for overthinking.
Well, like with anything else, I turn to the wisdom of Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard, who said he’s learned through his coaching career that he can’t do the officials job and coach at the same time. So he tries to let the refs do their job and he does his.
That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to wash my hands a lot, try not to breathe on anyone, give 110 percent and leave it all out on the field.
And maybe one day sports won’t just be metaphorical.
