I want sports to return, the sooner the better.
And just so you know, I’m not looking the other way or burying my head in the sand and hoping the powers that be just give sports the green light.
In fact, I’ve turned the same attention I usually use for analyzing box scores to figuring out where we are with this COVID-19 situation. I can tell you that the Johns Hopkins Resource Center posts its data for daily cases sometime after midnight, because I check it as soon as I get out of bed every morning. Furthermore, I know that the Texas Department of State Health Services updates its numbers at 3:30 in the afternoon.
Nobody’s telling me to do that. It’s just how I steady my nerves in this unprecedented disturbance.
But you know what I can’t look up? I can’t just do a Google search on the number of high school and college athletes who have had opportunity and motivation taken away from them over the last two months.
I know that this coronavirus was something we couldn’t predict and we had to take extreme precautions. I accept that. I sheltered in place, I’ve worn a mask and I’ve washed my hands about a hundred times a day.
I also know that we broke the hearts of thousands of college basketball players and even more college baseball and softball players. Here in our state, we robbed thousands of senior high school athletes of a chance to compete one last time for their school this spring.
But what’s done is done and there’s no use second-guessing it.
Now it’s about to be summer, which means we start looking forward to football in the fall.
Before I go any further, let me say this, I’m not writing this column because I think we deserve to be entertained by football. A lot of us get a little too worked up over our teams, and we could stand to chill, probably. And the guy that drinks a couple of beers only to go into the stadium and mouth off about what the offensive coordinator should’ve done? He can shelter in place for a while if it’s up to me.
No, I’m saying that it is more than essential, it is vital that we give our athletes the chance to play football and volleyball and run cross country in the fall.
It’s for their sake.
Right now, there are boys and girls in our community that show up for school only because they have the chance to compete in their sports. Once they’re there, it’s the coaches and teachers who push them to make good grades. Those kids need their teammates and everyone else at school. I’ve spoken with athletic directors and coaches and even one doctor who pointed out that school is a place of structure and a safe haven for a lot of the student-athletes that we watch on Friday nights and Tuesday nights and even Saturday afternoons.
For some, the chance to compete is their chance to advance. I texted with a friend in Houston last week. He pointed out to me that his younger cousin has a chance to play college football if he has a good season and, to raise the stakes, that’s the only way his family is going to be able to afford for him to go to college.
So let’s figure out a way for these kids to have their chances to play.
The narrative back in March was to flatten the curve. We were told we needed to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that hospitals didn’t get over crowded. It looks like we flattened the curve from where I’m sitting. As far as keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed, well as of Wednesday in Texas, we were only using about 10 percent of the hospital beds designated for coronavirus patients.
I realize the tricky thing is that sports don’t allow for social distancing. So that means we need to solve a few problems. But there are factors in sports’ favor. For one thing, we’re going to have a ramp up period with strength and conditioning this summer, then practices in August to see what happens when athletes get together in football and volleyball settings. It’s not like we’re going to just show up for games in the fall and hope outbreaks don’t happen.
From what I’ve observed, volleyball players have a head start on this whole deal. For years, I’ve thought the group air fives volleyball players give each other after a point were just a cute way to celebrate. It turns out, they were keeping from spreading germs.
And now that I think of it, football players were wearing gloves way before the people at the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s.
But seriously, we need to get inventive to figure out how to limit respiratory spray on the field or court. We need to sanitize as if it were the Germophobes versus the Hypochondriacs instead of the Panthers versus Bulldogs.
I know we can do it, because if there’s a group of people in society who know how to adapt and overcome, it’s coaches and players.
So this is my pep talk: Saddle up, shove a bottle of Purell in your holster and let's go get it done.
