Central Oklahoma wasn’t a happy team entering Saturday.
The Bronchos had won five straight before a loss in the regular season finale, but they headed into the off-season feeling much better.
Will Collins threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns, the last of which was a 53-yarder to Mekail Hall with 1:12 remaining, and Central Oklahoma overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 41-34 win over Angelo State in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl at Waco ISD Stadium.
“The thing I saw with Will was character because he didn’t play very well early,” Bobeck said. “He just kept fighting, kept clawing, and he believed in himself and his teammates. He ended up playing really well toward the end and was the difference in the game.”
Collins was named the Bronchos’ MVP after leading Central Oklahoma (8-4) to 28 points in the game’s final 13:35. Two receivers went over the 100-yard mark, with Dustin Basks’ 160 yards and two touchdowns leading the way. Hall had 109 yards on his three receptions.
The loss spoiled Angelo State quarterback Payne Sullins’ return to Waco. The former Reicher standout threw for 379 yards and a touchdown to earn his team’s MVP honor but his final pass into the end zone to try and tie the game was picked off at the goal line.
That was the final play in a spirited late defensive effort that allowed Central Oklahoma’s offense enough time and opportunities to come back.
“Those guys have played really well all year,” Bobeck said. “We’ve played really good football on that side of the ball all year. We didn’t play great in this game, but when it mattered we really played well and got after them. I’m really proud of them.”
Sullins’ favorite target was Keke Chism, who hauled in seven passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Rams (6-6) fell behind, 10-0, before ripping off 24 straight and 31 of the next 34 points to take control. Their last touchdown came on a 2-yard run from Spencer Gilbert with 14:39 to go.
The Bronchos needed to answer quick, and they did so in three plays. A 58-yard strike on a double pass from Johnny Bizzell to Clay McKenzie not only set up a 5-yard TD from Collins to Daunte McGee, but it seemed to shift the entire complexion of the game.
Angelo State added a field goal on its next march, but Collins connected with Basks for a 53-yard score that drew the Bronchos within one score. The Central Oklahoma defense forced a punt its next time out, and its offense responded with a 16-yard pass from Collins to Basks with 2:25 remaining.
The Rams punted one more time after another failed third down conversion – they were 3-for-13 for the day – to set up the final sequence.
“We got to get some extra practices in, but we also had the opportunity to end the season with a win,” Bobeck said. “We had a hangover for part of the week leading up (after our last game), but we found a way to win today and it was exciting.”