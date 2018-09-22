COLLEGE STATION – Tarleton State’s distance running corps has a decidedly Central Texas flavor, and that showed up again on Saturday.
The Texans’ men’s cross country team finished second to host Texas A&M at the A&M Invitational on Saturday, and several local products helped spur the strong finish.
Tarleton State was led by Johen Deleon of Robinson in sixth place. Deleon, a four-time state qualifier when he ran for the Rockets, completed the 8K course in a time of 24:43.2. Another Robinson-bred Tarleton runner, Quenten Lasseter, came in 12th place at 24:59.00, while former Bruceville-Eddy state champion Kyle Doty was 29th with a 25:31.7 clocking.
A&M finished with a winning score of 72 points to Tarleton’s 91 in the 13-team meet.