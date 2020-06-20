Catch me if you can: Centex ballplayers, coaches wax poetic on their favorite glove stories

Every baseball player or coach alive has a glove story that will warm your heart.
In this case, they couldn’t pick just one. It’s kind of like trying to choose your favorite child.
When the Tribune-Herald posed the question to a collection of ballplayers and coaches, “What’s the greatest defensive play you’ve ever seen?” the responses unearthed vivid tales of ballpark robbery. Almost to a man, the storytellers mentioned multiple web gems that remain embedded in their memory. Of course, the most spectacular fielding favors don’t end when the ball meets the leather. They jump-start the dugout with thousands of watts of electricity.
“No question, it gives your entire team a huge lift. No doubt,” McLennan Community College head coach Mitch Thompson said. “You’re saving runs when you do those types of things. It’s like a defensive RBI. Your team is pumped, the other team is deflated, like, ‘Oh my gosh, we earned that, this guy stole that from us.’”
So, let’s explore this rabbit hole of thievery, where the greatest capers of all never outlive the statute of limitations of retelling. Snag a seat and settle in for some of the sweetest glove stories ever told.
Steve Rodriguez, Baylor head coach
Coach Rod played the infield for Pepperdine and in the professional ranks, so he has a soft spot for the wizardry of Ozzie Smith. The Hall of Fame shortstop was involved in two plays that Rodriguez watched on repeat on a trusty old VCR, one on the giving end and the other on the receiving end.
“Ozzie Smith was ranging up the middle for a ball, and it took a bad hop,” Rodriguez said. “I think this was when he was with the Padres. He was ranging, started to dive, it takes a bad hop, and he reached up with his bare hand and caught it and then threw the guy out. That was back when I had a VHS, and I’d stop and rewind it, hit play, stop and rewind it, hit play.”
Kramer Robertson, a Midway alum who currently plays shortstop in the Cardinals organization, also mentioned that Smith play as an all-timer.
“Just from being a shortstop and knowing the difficulty, I don’t even know how that’s possible,” Robertson said. “Running full speed up the middle and diving with your glove and then reaching back with your bare hand and catching it, and getting up and throwing to first base, I think that’s the greatest play in baseball history.”
Former Giants leftfielder Kevin Mitchell once painted a freehand masterpiece when he overran a ball down the line, then stuck up his bare hand and took away a hit from, ironically enough, the Cards’ Ozzie Smith.
“He realized he overran it and thought, ‘This is my only chance,’ and he ended up catching it, which is unbelievable,” Baylor’s Rodriguez said.
As far as plays for which he had a first-hand seat, Rodriguez said that one that stands out came from Matt Gelalich, one of his old centerfielders at Pepperdine, at the 2015 West Coast Conference tournament.
“Gelalich made a play that ended up on ESPN Top 10 greatest plays,” Rodriguez said. “He was ranging in center field, going straight back, and kind of like a Jim Edmonds-type, he dove, laid out. It was one of the most spectacular plays I’ve seen.”
Rodriguez also gave props to current Baylor outfielder Davion Downey for a pair of 2019 catches that unfolded within the span of a week — one against Dallas Baptist in Waco, one against Texas State at Houston's Minute Maid Park.
“He made two amazing plays where you just go, ‘Oh my gosh,’ to the point where I got up and had to give him a high-five because it was so awesome,” Rodriguez said.
Cory Beckham, Lake Belton head coach
Beckham expects that he could live to be a hundred, and he’d still never forget the final out of the 2015 Class 3A state championship game.
After all, it only won his West Trojans a title.
Rightfielder Bailey Horn ignited the play by rapidly running down the ball that Bishop’s Rico Trevino swatted into the right-field corner. He gunned a throw to the relay man, Griffin Paxton, who in turn hummed one to Landon Koch at third, just as Trevino was sliding in for a triple. Trevino’s momentum carried him off the bag, however, and Koch alertly applied the tag for the game-winning out.
“Unless you play baseball, you don’t understand how hard it is to get the ball off the outfield wall and turn and throw,” Beckham said. “Bailey Horn grabbed that ball, ran full speed after it, he turned and threw a laser beam in that was right on the money to Griffin Paxton. He turned — and they were both like no-look throws — and Griffin turns and throws a laser right to third base, right on the money, and we get the guy out. That’s just two hard throws that were perfect. And it was at the right time. That made it even more of a play.”
If you see something you haven’t seen before, it sticks with you. Beckham has witnessed a lot of baseball over the years. He was an eyewitness to an instinctive double play started by a Pleasant Grove pitcher against Robinson at the 2012 state tournament. His West team was on the wrong end of a magnificent bit of collision-avoiding mastery by Whitney’s Hunter Watson in 2018.
But, naturally, the 2015 state championship play takes the cake.
“That play at Dell Diamond — Bailey Horn to Griffin Paxton to Landon Koch, I’ll never forget that,” Beckham said. “Never.”
Chris Clemons, Robinson head coach
“I don’t know how much help I’m going to be,” said Robinson’s Clemons, who has seen plenty of baseball over the years as a player, scout and coach. “It’s hard for me, even all the games I scouted, to think of plays. I think of players.”
Then Clemons remembered the dented fence.
Turns out that the evidence of one of the grandest grabs you could ever hope to see still lingers at MCC’s Bosque River Ballpark.
“I guess the biggest one was when I was coaching at McLennan, and the dent’s still in the wall,” Clemons said. “One of our centerfielders, Lance Noble, went face-first, body-first into the right-centerfield wall on a dead sprint and caught the ball. The dent’s still out on the wall, and his blood’s probably still on the 405 sign where his mouth hit the corner of the fence. I don’t know why, but that play sticks out with all the games I played in, all the games I was coaching at McLennan.
“Full sprint, and the dent is still in the wall. He cut his mouth and his face. They have wood signs there at McLennan, and the 405 sign, the corner of it had his face imprinted on it. His knee and chest went into the wall underneath it. He went down and got torn up and still had the baseball. It was late in the game against Grayson, and I can’t remember if it sealed the deal for the game or saved runs, but I remember that vividly.”
The Highlanders were bouncing off the walls of the dugout after Noble’s face plant. It’s a reflex whenever you see a play like that, Clemons said.
“I’ll be the first one to tell you that the dugout can get a little monotonous and boring at times,” Clemons said. “When there’s a little spark like that, to get everybody back on the so-called top step and leaning on the fence, I think that’s the biggest thing to get a rally going the next inning. It gets everybody back involved, and gets the energy back into it.”
Alex Phillips, minor league pitcher
Phillips, who pitched at Baylor in 2017 and ’18, said that once you start playing professional baseball you almost become desensitized to the fantastic fielding play.
“You just get spoiled, man. You get really, really spoiled, the better defense and the better quality of players you see,” said Phillips, a member of the Minnesota Twins organization. “You watch it all the time and you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously he can do that. He’s a freak.’ That’s kind of how you draw it up.”
That said, the “wow” plays still happen. Phillips holds a special place in his heart for the time that Richard Cunningham saved his bacon in the NCAA Regional at Stanford.
“It was a horrible pitch and (the batter) nailed it, hit it to center field,” Phillips said. “It was reminiscent of whenever I didn’t perform well at the Houston Regional, and I gave up the same deep center-field fly ball, and Richard couldn’t catch it at the wall. It was an incredibly hard catch to make and he missed it.
“The next year, sure enough, I go, ‘Here we go, leadoff triple, it’s about to hit the center-field wall.’ Richard’s running back, and it’s the same exact type play in my head. I’m thinking about that play against Houston. Then, sure enough, he catches it and I’m like, ‘Oh, boy. That was a huge catch there.’”
Cunningham’s catch provided the first out of the inning. Phillips said that such a reprieve gives a pitcher a psychological boost.
“It always feels a lot better, too, when there are no outs,” Phillips said. “Because you’re like, ‘Oh, no, here comes a big inning,’ along those lines. Two outs, you’re like, ‘OK, I can deal with this. Runner’s still on third, no runs have scored.’ But it’s always like no outs, just, ‘Fly ball deep, oh boy, I’m set up for a bad inning if he doesn’t catch this.’ Sure enough, he does. You’re like, dude, awesome.”
Mitch Thompson, MCC head coach
Pitchers aren’t the only guys on the diamond who get to flash their arm strength. Fielders like to unroll their hoses, too.
Two of the best plays that MCC’s Thompson could recall involved throws that probably touched 95-mph or more on the radar gun. Both came from his days as an assistant coach at Baylor.
“Paul Witt made a play in maybe 2005 against Nebraska,” Thompson said. “They had a runner at third base, late in the game, and he was in at second base. Their guy hit an unbelievable line drive, and he dove to his right, caught the ball and from his belly jumped to his knees and threw the guy out at the plate. It was just a missile. I remember that play, like, ‘Wow, that was something special.’”
Speaking of missiles, former Baylor outfielder Jeremy Dodson always took the field with a rocket launcher strapped to his shoulder blade, as Florida found out in 1998.
“(Florida) had a runner at second base, and Jeremy Dodson was playing right field on the dead run about 20 feet from the wall in right field, running toward the right-field foul line,” Thompson said. “He catches the ball right on the foul line, there’s very little room before there’s a fence and a wall there. He does a spin move, because he’s a right-handed thrower, so he’s reaching with his left hand toward the right-field line, and he catches the ball and he’s way deep in the outfield. Way deep.
“The runner at second is tagging to go to third, because the ball is going to be foul. The ball was slightly foul. He catches it, does the spin move, and throws the friggin’ guy by about three steps. Threw him out to where (third baseman) Matt Williams is waiting on the guy to get there. Their third base coach was Mark Wasikowski, who’s now the head coach at Oregon. And Waz couldn’t believe it. It was one of those plays where you go, ‘Oh my God. That’s as good a throw as I’ve ever seen anyone make.’ Dodson could throw with anybody at any level of the game. It’s like the one you see Dave Parker make.”
Reminded of Dodson’s world-class chuck, former Baylor head coach Steve Smith said, “Anybody that was there remembers that one.”
Steve Smith, Tennessee Tech head coach
Smith has either played or coached baseball his entire adult life. He said that if he thought about it, he could probably recall a memorable moment from every infield position.
He settled on three, all from his two-decade stint as Baylor’s head coach.
“The very first one that came to mind was the play Josh Turley made on a swinging bunt on the third-base line,” Smith said. “I don’t remember who it was against, but he literally ran to the line, fielded it with his bare hand, kind of turned and elevated himself up into the air, as a left-hander, and threw the guy out at first base. I thought that was the best defensive play I’d ever seen by a pitcher.”
Beamer Weems could have been called Beamer Houdini Copperfield, because he made the magical look routine at shortstop for the Bears. Smith said that out of all of Beamer’s beaming highlights, one he made at the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City stood out.
“He literally fielded the ball on a big hop. He didn’t have to bend over,” Smith said. “It was a big-hop ground ball, he fielded it with his bare hand, and threw it in one motion to get the guy at first base.”
Smith said that for years, the Baylor Ballpark press box featured a photo of an incredible display of plate protecting from catcher Kelly Shoppach.
“What the picture doesn’t show is that he blocked the plate before he caught the ball,” Smith said. “The guy slid into him at home plate, and he blocked him. He’s in the act of catching the ball, but he hadn’t caught it yet and he tagged the guy out. About a year later the NCAA changed the obstruction rule.”
Kramer Robertson, minor league shortstop
Besides Ozzie’s infield wizardry, Robertson will always remember watching Rangers centerfielder Gary Matthew Jr. climb the fence to steal a home run away from the Astros. “I was a little kid watching that one live on TV, so that kind of counts,” Robertson said. “That was pretty nuts.”
Of course, it’s not nearly as fun when it happens to you.
“I guess the best one I’ve ever seen in person, last June I was going to hit a home run to center field, against the Frisco Rough Riders,” said Robertson, who starred at Midway and LSU before joining the Cardinals organization. “I don’t remember the guy’s name, but the centerfielder for the Rough Riders scaled the wall and robbed me of a home run. It was the first time I’d ever been robbed of a home run.”
Another bit of center field mastery imprinted in Robertson’s brain came during his time playing in the Cape Cod League as a collegian. The guy who made the play was named Harrison Bader, now a teammate of Robertson in the Cards’ system.
“Somebody hit what would have been a walk-off single to center field, a line drive, and Harrison Bader’s playing center field,” Robertson said. “He picks it up on a dead sprint and throws it on the run to home plate on a dime, and gets the runner out, to send it to extra innings. Those are two of the best I’ve ever seen in person.”
Someone once said of Willie Mays’ glove that it was “where triples go to die.” A phenomenal defensive play may indeed murder an extra-base hit, but it lives forever in the memories of those who witnessed it.
“I think if you ask any player, especially a shortstop, would you rather make a game-winning catch, a big play, to win the game, or a game-winning hit? I think any good shortstop is going to tell you they’d rather make a big-time play,” Robertson said. “There’s no feeling quite like it when you hear everyone in the stands, “Ooooh” and “Ahhh” and you make a play you know has not been done many times and is a once-in-a-lifetime play.
“Those are always special, and every baseball player has a few of those he can think of.”
