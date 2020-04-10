Cardinals' Kramer Robertson trying to maximize time, stave off boredom

It’s really challenging to work from home when your usual workplace is a baseball diamond.
So Kramer Robertson waits. He lifts some weights. He watches movies. He snuggles with his nephew. And he waits.
Like pro baseball players all over the country, Robertson has found himself in a pickle. He should be playing games right now, but Major League Baseball herded him and hundreds of other ballplayers to their living rooms with its decision to suspend operations due to the coronavirus outbreak. Robertson is back in Waco, sheltering at home while living with his mother, Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, and trying to keep from going stir crazy.
“I’m honestly so bored. I’m fortunate that I have a weight room to work out in if I want to work out,” Robertson said. “I was going to take up golfing to give me something else to do, but now they’ve closed all the golf courses. So my day pretty much revolves around working out, watching movies, playing video games online with my friends and laying by the pool.
“Honestly, the silver lining is all this is being able to spend some time with family, hang out with my nephew, time I wouldn’t normally have. But just like everybody else, I have nothing to do, nowhere to be.”
A month ago, he had places to be and plenty to do. Robertson spent the 2019 season between the Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals and the Memphis Redbirds, the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, respectively, of the St. Louis Cardinals. As he entered his fourth pro season in 2020, the 25-year-old shortstop eagerly looked forward to starting the year in Memphis, with hopes of drawing a call-up to the big leagues before season’s end.
Then, of course the world changed. Robertson was working out with the big-league Cardinals at their spring training site in Jupiter, Fla., when the first warning flare ignited.
“I got called up to spring training, and everything was going well, I was enjoying myself,” Robertson said. “Then I see on Twitter one night that (Utah Jazz center) Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that the NBA was suspending its season. I woke my roommate up and showed him and we said, ‘Yeah, I think there’s no way they’re not doing that to us.’”
The next day, March 12, the Cardinals played the Miami Marlins in a spring training contest, winning, 3-0. As the players filed off the field following the completion of the game, the fans rose to their feet and supplied a standing ovation.
“We kind of looked around like, ‘This is weird.’ Then we found out that spring training had been canceled. That’s how we found out,” Robertson said.
Players soon dispersed to their hometowns. Since then they’ve hunkered down with family or friends, awaiting word on when a likely abbreviated baseball season would commence.
So, how does one keep their baseball skills sharp when they’re sheltering at home? It’s a good question. This is the confounding dilemma that athletes like Robertson find themselves in, as they try to figure out how to maximize this sudden wave of free time.
“There’s not much I can do,” Robertson said. “I have a batting cage at the house, but as far as getting on an actual field, they’ve shut those down all over Waco, so we’re not able to get on fields. We’re not allowed to go on public fields, and I’ve really got no one to go with, so I’ve been pretty limited.
“It’s a little frustrating for me. In the offseason, it’s never hard to find that motivation. You wake up and go out and do your workout five days a week, that’s just what you do, because there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. But this has been pretty monotonous, not really knowing what to do.”
Boredom can push a man to creative outlets. Robertson posted a video on social media of him trying different Dude Perfect-style trick shots, like throwing a football through a basketball hoop from some 40 yards away or driving by the goal on a skateboard and bouncing the ball behind his back, up and through the net.
“I’ve been so bored that I was trying some of that, and I thought, ‘Well, maybe we should video this,’” Robertson said. “I put in on my Instagram stories and it got some pretty good reviews. People liked the content, so maybe I’ll be doing some more.”
Such athletic skill won’t surprise anyone in Waco. Robertson excelled as a standout football, basketball and of course baseball player at Midway, quarterbacking the Panthers to the Class 4A football state championship game his junior year and winning Super Centex Player of the Year honors on the diamond as a senior in 2013.
He signed with LSU, and experienced his share of ups and downs in Baton Rouge. But he persevered. He earned All-America honors in each of his final two seasons with the Tigers, propelling his team to a runner-up finish at the College World Series in 2017.
The Cardinals selected Robertson in the fourth round of the MLB Draft that year. He’s risen up the ranks of the organization ever since, and truly believed that this 2020 season could be his breakout year, the one in which he elevated to the majors.
“In Triple-A, you’re just a trade or an injury away from an opportunity at the big leagues,” Robertson said. “So, it’s a little frustrating because I was really looking forward to a promising season.”
Obviously, Robertson understands that other ballplayers are in a similar boat. And he’s trying to maximize his time with his family. He especially enjoyed seeing his mother’s reaction to the news that she’d be joining the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It was pretty special,” he said. “She was on the phone, and my grandma was there – my mom’s mom – when I walked in the room, and they were just celebrating. Then the surprise parade (through the neighborhood) that we set up was really neat as well. I’m so happy for her, I’m her biggest fan, and this is really a special honor.”
Robertson hopes that by the time the Hall of Fame ceremony rolls around in August, he’s playing baseball. He said that he’d certainly try to get away for that event, but he can’t wait to step into the batter’s box again and take his hacks at a nasty 90-mph slider. Give him all the bad-hop ground balls you want, he’ll take them.
“Oh, yeah, I’ll be more thankful for ever to be playing,” Robertson said. “I won’t be complaining about those early morning bus rides or playing a doubleheader. Those kinds of things won’t be quite as bad. I’ll just be so thankful to be on the field, doing what I love to do.”
