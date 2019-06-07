Muscle power will be in display Saturday at Waco’s Cameron Park as the USA Triathlon Off-Road National Championships kicks off at 8 a.m.
This is the second year in a row that Waco has hosted the nation’s fastest athletes, who will compete for national titles and world championship spots. Racers under the age of 17 will be ineligible for the National Championship Awards, as will relays and foreign nationals who have not lived in the U.S. for consecutive years. There is a cap of 300 competitors total in the race.
A triathlon consists of three legs—swimming, biking and running—but the recent rains and flood conditions will eliminate the 1,500 yard swimming leg of the competition this year. Instead, the swim will be replaced with a 2.72-kilometer run, along with the 32-kilometer mountain bike trail and have a 10-kilometer trail run.
Age group winners earn a spot on the Team USA to compete in the 2020 ITU Off-Road Triathlon World Championship, to be held in Almere, the Netherlands.
The race is part of XTERRA Cameron Park.