Stab High sounds like the name of a low-budget slasher film, but it’s really a lot more peaceful than that — and likely more exciting.
Waco’s BSR Surf Resort will host Stab High on Saturday, an aerial surfing contest sponsored by Stab Magazine. The event, weather permitting, will pit 16 world-class surfers in an aerial competition over three rounds.
BSR Surf Resort, with its rollicking surf pool, has fast gained popularity among pros, one of whom called it “like Candyland for surfers.” This event has drawn some big-name aerialists like Maui’s Matt Meola, Tasmania’s Dion Agius and Australia’s Chippa Wilson.
Each surfer will receive four right aerials and four left aerials in both the preliminary and semifinal rounds, with the top right and top left score counting for their two-wave totals. In the final, they’ll get two rights, two lefts, plus a bonus wave of their directional preference.
Waves will be scored from 0 to 100 on various criteria, including height, speed and distance covered, and style.
Tickets for Stab High are available at eventbrite.com, and include use of BSR’s Royal Flush slides, lazy river and other amenities. The action is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.
This event marks the first of two big-time surfing contests in consecutive weekends at BSR, as it will host the Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championships next weekend.
Waco in the past week has seen more than its usual share of well-tanned frames from far-flung shores.
Little did we know just how cool — or hot — this new surfing spot in the middle of Central Texas is.
