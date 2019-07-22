The star doubles team of Mike and Bob Bryan will highlight the Waco Pro Tennis Classic exhibition to raise money for Waco Habitat for Humanity and Bush Ace Outreach Program on Sept. 21 at Hurd Tennis Center.
The event will feature a singles match between 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Sam Querrey and U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish followed by a doubles match between the Bryan brothers and Querrey and Fish.
"This is a great opportunity for tennis fans in Central Texas to watch world class tennis at the state-of-the-art Hurd Tennis Center,” Baylor director of tennis Brian Boland said. “Our women's tennis coach, Joey Scrivano, and I look forward to welcoming the community to Baylor University and Baylor Tennis."
Ridgewood Country Club will host the "Thrills and Drills" clinic featuring all four players and hosted by Wayne Bryan from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ridgewood will also host the Grand Slam Jam post party featuring the Bryan Brothers Band starting at 8:30 p.m.
The Bryan Brothers have won 118 ATP Tour titles, including 16 grand slam titles at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, French Open and Australian Open. The Bryans won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in London in 2012 and have been ranked No. 1 in the world for a record 11 years.