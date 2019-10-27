Earlier this year, Sam Appleton endured a bad break, but things are breaking his way now.
Appleton, a 28-year-old pro triathlete from Australia, encountered a delayed start to his year when he broke his collarbone in April. But Appleton has been making up for lost time ever since, culminating with his triumph at the second annual Ironman 70.3 Waco on Sunday.
Appleton crossed the Waco Suspension Bridge, stopped just before the finish line and grabbed the race banner and held it up in victory. His winning time was 3 hours, 47 minutes and 15 seconds, roughly four minutes ahead of Illinois pro Andrew Starykowicz, last year’s Waco champion, who came in second.
In hindsight, Appleton essentially views his earlier injury as a blessing in disguise.
“I’ve heard some horror stories with collarbones where people have pain for years after, and to be honest, I’m still getting pain every now and again,” Appleton said. “But it doesn’t affect my training.
“I just looked at it kind of as a blessing. I was able to start my season a little bit later. This is only my fourth race of the year, whereas usually by the time October comes around I’ve already done 10 races. It’s good, I still feel fresh and still feel ready to race again in December.”
Waco was only his fourth race of 2018, but it gave Appleton his second win, as he also claimed the title at the Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, Calif, in July.
Appleton will leave Waco with a warm, snuggly feeling about Central Texas. It was his first visit to the city, but he enjoyed his experience. The bike course in particular reminded him of back home in Australia, and he felt like that gave him an edge.
“I think the rough roads on the bike (helped),” Appleton said. “Growing up in Australia, we’ve got really rough roads, so I’m used to riding on rough, undulating, kind of gypsial roads. I was in my element a little bit on the bike, I was able to ride well.”
It was necessary. Starykowicz is renowned among his peers as one of the top cyclists on the Ironman circuit, and Appleton wanted to put as much separation between himself and Starykowicz as he could.
“He’s the kind of athlete who thrives once he hits the front,” Appleton said. “He’s very hard to beat, once he gets in the front. I was kind of wary of that, so I swam hard and biked hard, and I was trying to fend him off as long as I could on the bike. I think he almost caught me toward the end, but once I got to the run I was able to get a bit more of a gap, and then settle into a rhythm. And, yes, finish it off.”
Joe Gambles, 37, finished third in a time of 3:54.25. Gambles is another Australian and frequent training partner of Appleton.
Waco’s Ironman race wasn’t on Jackie Hering’s original to-do list. The Wisconsin native has had a busy year, including competing at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships last month in Nice, France. Once she completed that race, she spent a week vacationing in France before getting the itch to resume training.
So she signed up for the Waco race on a whim, and it turned out to be a good decision. Hering won the women’s overall title in a time of 4 hours, 18 minutes and 29 seconds.
“It turned out super well,” Hering said. “While the course suits me, a flatter bike and a hard run is always good for me, I still have motivation. I kind of just always go with my motivation and with what feels good.”
The women’s race offered up nearly as much drama as the performances at the Waco Civic Theatre. A total of only three minutes separated the top three finishers on the women’s side, as Colorado’s Jeanni Seymour (4:20.29) took second and Indiana’s Alissa Doehla (4:21.04) placed third.
Doehla actually led entering the run portion of the race, but Hering eventually overtook her and didn’t relinquish the lead once she seized it.
“So, I was just running steady and I didn’t catch Alissa until mile seven,” said Hering, who averaged six minutes and 13 seconds per mile on the run. “So I was just kind of chipping away, chipping away, and finally I got her. I tried to run a couple miles strong to make sure she didn’t come with me, and she was sticking really strong right behind me. So it was a pretty close race, because I knew they were charging hard behind me. I just had to run as fast as I could.”
Hering was surprised by the number of hills on the running course, which winds through downtown Waco and crosses the Brazos five times before ending at the Suspension Bridge. “I’m a hill runner, so I loved the course,” she said.
She’ll also love her impending layoff. The Waco race marked her final competition of 2019, and she’s looking forward to a little time on the couch.
“This is it for me. I like to watch a bit of football and do fall time, fun stuff,” Hering said. “Big-time Packers fan. And I haven’t gotten to a game yet since I’ve been training. Hopefully I can get there.”
In the age-group races among the amateurs, Florida’s Seeley Gutierrez came in first among the women with a clocking of 4:47.59. San Antonio’s Mark Saroni was the top men’s finisher on the amateur side with a time of 4:17.36.
In all, more than 3,000 competitors participated in the second annual Ironman 70.3 Waco, an uptick from 2,850 the first year.
