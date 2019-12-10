Earlier this season, TNT’s popular “Inside the NBA” program showed some highlights of the Clippers and Blazers, with Kawhi Leonard going off.
Chuck: There go that Cyborg, y’all. That’s what I call him – the Cyborg. He’s a machine.
Kenny: He’s a well-rested machine, too.
Yes, it’s time to talk about load management, and I’m the guy to do so, as an overweight sportswriter.
When it comes to NBA basketball, I’m actually fairly progressive. Unlike some longtime basketball fans, I find incredible amounts of entertainment in the typical modern-day game. I’m not averse to the 3-point shot, though admit some teams (including my own Rockets) shoot too many of them. Some critics don’t like the way the game is called, but I prefer it to the WWE matches of the 1990s.
But at the risk of sounding like a “get off my lawn” old-timer, this load management is a bunch of garbage.
You could blame Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and I do to some degree. But at least when Pop would sit Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobli and Tony Parker for no other reason than simple rest, he was sitting aging players who could probably benefit from a night off every now and then. In contrast, the Grizzlies have pulled the load management trick with rookie guard Ja Morant this season. He’s 20 years old! And we’re only two months into the season! How tired should he be?
The NBA has taken measures in recent years to spread out the schedule more, to lessen the number of back-to-backs. And yet teams are resting players more than ever. It truly does make me nostalgic for the tough-guy days of the past, when everybody and their brother played 82 games. Seriously, Dominique and Gerald Wilkins combined for 15 seasons in which they played 80 or more games.
Heck, A.C. Green played 1,192 straight games (and never had sex after a single one of them), a two-fold NBA record. Beat that, Wilt Chamberlain.
I’m not sure the idea the NBA floated out there recently is the answer, either. Reports surfaced late last month that the league was in negotiations with the Players Association about shortening the season from 82 to 78 games, reseeding the playoffs regardless of conference once teams reach the conference finals, and adding a play-in tournament during the regular season. (Essentially, a pre-playoffs. Isn’t that what the regular season is for?)
But if teams are already sitting players out regularly in November and December, it’s not likely that they will suddenly alter that strategy just because the NBA slices four games off the length of the season.
I understand that modern-day coaches want their players fresh for the playoffs. It’s the most important time of the season. But is sitting a guy out on a random Thursday in October really going to make that much difference in May? It’s, at the very least, highly debatable.
The fans are the true losers. How would you feel if you shelled out $200 for a ticket to a Lakers-Suns game, hoping to see LeBron play live for the first time in your life, only to have him skip the game, not because of an injury, but because the Lakers just didn’t want to play him on that night? That’s a good way to alienate your audience.
As a fan of the game, I detest this trend. When I spend my good, hard-earned money to attend a game — or even to sit and watch it on my TV — I expect to see the stars on the court. Granted, everyone understands that injuries happen. We can live with players missing games for a legitimate reason. But no fan should ever have to look in the box score and spot a DNP-LM (Did Not Play-Load Management) designation next to the franchise player.
What a “load” of crap.
