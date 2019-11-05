One of the popular stops at Bricktown in Oklahoma City is Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse. Every year prior to the Big 12 baseball tournament, the conference holds a luncheon with the coaches there.
In Miami, you can dine at Don Shula’s Steak House. In Toronto, if you don’t want to hit the Hockey Hall of Fame, just head over to Wayne Gretzky’s instead. If you have a hankering for an Arnold Palmer (lemonade and iced tea) in Southern California, just book a reservation to Arnold Palmer’s.
And now, make way for the latest entry into the athlete’s Hall of Flame — the LaDainian Tomlinson Steakhouse.
OK, kind of. You may have spotted Waco’s favorite football son smiling from your big-screen TV over the weekend, advertising the new venture.
“What makes a great steakhouse?” Tomlinson intones, over shots of white tablecloths and framed jerseys on the walls. “Luxury. Ambience. Fine petite filet steak sandwiches.”
So, here’s the punchline. (Which you hopefully already picked up on if you watched the commercials, but we’ll see.) It’s an ad for Arby’s, and their new steak sandwich offerings. The spot takes a (beefy) tongue-in-cheek look at the athlete-owned steakhouse, and does so with the perfect dollop of humor, I’d say.
My favorite part is the tagline at the end.
“It’s LaDainian Tomlinson’s Arby’s Steakhouse,” a blazer-wearing LT says, smiling. “Come on in, and tell me I sent you.”
But here’s the other twist — yes, it’s Arby’s, but at least for one night LT really will take it over. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame running back and former University Trojan will be on hand at the Arby’s location on 8th Avenue in New York City to transform the restaurant into a steakhouse much like the one seen in the commercials, with table linens and tea light votives.
It’s a one-day-only makeover, but the new line of steak sandwiches that Arby’s is rolling out will be available nationwide.
Who knows? Maybe we can convince LT to come back home and bring his steakhouse to the Arby’s on Valley Mills Drive.
• • •
Are Lee Corso, Kirk Hebstreit and company headed back to Waco?
We’ll find out soon enough.
There seems to be a reasonable chance that ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” show could make its third trip to Waco for the Nov. 16 game between the 11th-ranked Baylor Bears and ninth-ranked Oklahoma.
GameDay made its first trip to McLane Stadium in 2014, for the Bears’ 38-27 win over Kansas State that clinched BU’s second straight Big 12 title. The traveling show returned in 2015 for Baylor’s game with Oklahoma, a game won by the Sooners, 44-34, that dealt the Bears their first loss of the year after an 8-0 start.
Baylor has a rather large game with rival TCU looming this Saturday in Fort Worth. OU, meanwhile, will host an Iowa State team that itself still has designs on reaching the Big 12 title game in Jerryworld. But no matter how either of those games plays out, the Baylor-OU game should still draw enough national interest to fill up the Brazos two times over.
The other top college games for that Nov. 16 weekend include No. 15 Notre Dame welcoming No. 25 Navy to South Bend, No. 7 Oregon taking on unranked Arizona, No. 14 Michigan colliding with rival Michigan State at the Big House, and No. 12 Auburn meeting No. 6 Georgia. Keep in mind that GameDay has already seen Auburn twice, and Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon and Michigan once apiece this season. The Bears and Sooners have yet to make a GameDay appearance in 2019.
I’m calling it — start making your signs now, kiddos.
• • •
There may be 49 shopping days left until Christmas, but only 10 days remain to nominate people for the inaugural Greater Waco Sports Awards.
The event is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Waco Convention Center. The black-tie shindig will honor the top athletic performers in McLennan County in the 2019 calendar year, highlighting UIL, TAPPS, NJCAA and NCAA championship teams and doling out a variety of awards, including the High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Collegiate Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Adaptive Athlete of the Year, and others.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 15. To order tickets to the banquet, visit wacosportsawards.com, or call (254) 644-3511.
I’m planning on being there, too. I guess at least for one night, I can refrain from dressing like a sportswriter.
