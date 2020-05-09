All-Star Dunk Contest Basketball

No matter how good the interviews in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” might be, it’s kind of hard to beat the highlights for sheer entertainment.

 Associated Press — John Swart

Like the rest of America’s sports fans, I’ve become engrossed in “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about the 1990s-era Chicago Bulls.

The interviews are engaging. The footage takes the viewer behind the curtain. The feuds are delicious. (Jordan vs. Isiah still crackles, more than two decades later.) All that said, the best part of the entire series needed precious little editing. It’s the simplest element of all.

It’s the highlights, of course.

You could air two straight hours of Air Jordan’s midair theatrics and you’d be a lock to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. That’s riveting, dramatic, awe-inspiring stuff.

“Just show me the highlights!” came the cry of sour SportsCenter viewers back in the late 1990s, when the network’s signature program began filling their hours with more gabbing and blabbing than jabbing and grabbing. Yes, we sports fans love a classic Cinderella story. Sure, we can appreciate an interesting human interest piece. But sometimes we just want to see the linebacker crumple the quarterback into a ball of flesh, darnit!

You don’t have to be a Shakespearean scholar to get that the play’s the thing. Give me the hit, the catch, the run, the jump, the tackle, the kick, the throw, the dunk. On some level, sport is nothing more than kinetic energy generated in the most exhilarating of ways.

The most memorable of such plays are burned into our brains. Pick your favorite movie or TV show episode. How many times have you seen it? Some 20, 30, maybe 50 times? I bet there are certain sports highlights I’ve witnessed hundreds of times. The same probably holds true for you.

Close your eyes and you can see them unfold, usually in slow motion, but always in vivid technicolor. Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception. Dwight Clark and The Catch. Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary. Bird steals the ball. Kirk Gibson’s World Series home run. Tiger’s lip-kissing chip at Augusta. Ray Allen from the corner – bang. We could go on and on and on.

That’s why I think the greatest sports network is not ESPN or NBC or CBS or Fox or TNT but rather YouTube. All the sports plays you could possibly want at the touch of a button with a simple search? For free? Yes, please. May I have another? (Pause column writing while I explore this here YouTube rabbit hole.)

Even the lowlights are highlights. Bloopers, blunders, boners – whatever you want to call them, they delight us to no end. Who among us hasn’t belly-laughed over the Butt Fumble? (Outside of Jets fans, maybe.)

Video tapes are resilient. Kids, I’m talking about pre-streaming, pre-Firestick, pre-BluRay, pre-DVD. I know video tapes are resilient because when “NBA Superstars” came out in 1989, I should have worn that sucker out, but it never died. “Superstars” was described on the tape as “a fusion of music and sports like never before.” It was basically a collection of music videos, except instead of Madonna gyrating on the floor (it was the 80s, y’all) you had Dominique levitating off of it.

To this day, I still have the entire program memorized, and every song takes me back. When you hear Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away,” you probably think of a steamy love scene between Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis in Top Gun, but I think of Michael Jordan soaring from the free throw line. (Not sure who wins in that game.)

The bottom line is we all want to see playmakers making plays. We want to see middle infielders casually tossing behind their back to start the double play. We want to see wingers let loose a bicycle kick for the game winner. We want to see wide receivers pluck that pigskin out of the sky with one hand, like they’re picking an apple off the tree. Praise thee, praise thee, OBJ.

We want to see all the right moves – from the Fosbury Flop to the Beckham Bender, from the Ali Shuffle to the Dream Shake. (My personal favorite).

If it combines great athleticism, instinct and ability, I don’t even care what sport it is. Show me clips of Ultimate Frisbee catches or the top 10 craziest table tennis saves, and I’ll slide up to the screen and settle in for the entertainment.

As much as well all appreciate the beauty of a well-demonstrated highlight, here’s a novel suggestion for the sports powers that be. They should gather up all the plays – the good, the bad, the ugly, the ordinary – and stack them together, one right after another. Maybe give the coaches and players a timeout every now and then. Let ‘em catch their breath. Call it … oh, I don’t know … a game or a match or something.

Hey, a man can dream, can’t he?

23 moments to watch for from ESPN’s ‘Last Dance’ documentary

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments