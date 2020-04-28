So, we’ve been reminded through the coronavirus pandemic that sports are not essential.
The games have gone away, and that’s been hard. But we’ve survived. Moreover, it made perfect sense to lock the doors of arenas and ballparks. Jamming thousands of people into one location in close proximity to one another would not have helped quell the spread of the virus. Likely, it would have had the opposite effect.
To that end, I think sports had a role to play in alerting the country to the seriousness of COVID-19. And as we move forward, it’ll contribute to our comeback.
If you’re like me, the virus didn’t become real until sports started shutting down. I’d read about it, I’d heard about it, but to a certain extent it was just a blip in the news cycle. I’m not trying to sound callous or to suggest that I don’t care about what happens outside of the borders of the United States. Nothing could be further from the truth. But, to be honest, as we moved toward the Madness of March – a highly accurate term for anyone who works in sports – my mind was elsewhere, fixated on the oncoming swarm of games to cover.
Then, in a matter of days, the conference basketball tournaments, the NCAA tournaments, the NBA season, the Major League Baseball season and more closed up shop. My reaction: “Whoa! This isn’t there, this is here, and it’s a big deal.” Perhaps some of you felt the same way. When they lock the door to the Big Dance, you know it’s no joke. (After all, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament generates nearly a billion dollars in revenue each year. That’s billion – with a big ol’ B.)
For a lot of Americans, Rudy Gobert became the personification of the disease. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman for the Utah Jazz contracted the virus, and it signaled that it wasn’t just the elderly who were vulnerable. It showed that a 27-year-old professional athlete in the prime of his life was just as susceptible as anyone else. Gobert, unwittingly, made the coronavirus real. He could go on to win five more Defensive Player of the Year awards and make 10 more All-Star appearances and that “COVID-19 poster boy” label will still remain linked to his legacy forever. Much in the same way that Magic Johnson became the face of HIV for the nation back in 1991.
Once sports went away, we gained a whole new appreciation for why they matter. It’s not just that they’re our escape from the reality of life, though they often are. It’s not just that they’re the most fulfilling entertainment on TV. It’s the lessons they impart. It’s what they’ve taught us about the world itself.
During the NFL Draft, ESPN’s Trey Wingo conducted an interview with Dr. Myron Rolle, who became a neurosurgeon after finishing up his NFL football career. (How’s THAT for a retirement plan?) Rolle enlightened the audience about many of the issues that physicians are facing in the fight against the coronavirus. He noted how all hospital personnel have had to mobilize, how he’s had to postpone patients’ brain surgeries because of that battle.
Rolle is a former Rhodes Scholar who acquired his Masters of Science degree from Oxford University. He’s also a former All-American safety at Florida State who had stints with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. When asked by Wingo if his football career aided his second career in medicine, Rolle didn’t hesitate.
“It’s taught me discipline, focus, how to overcome adversity, how to take coaching and understand what it’s like to get criticized,” Rolle said. “To be able to take the good and use that to move forward and make progress. It’s taught me how to be flexible and adaptable. I remember playing against the University of Florida and having to change our scheme mid-game on the fly, and change from a zone coverage to a man coverage. Right now I’m not doing brain surgeries as much as I typically would, or spine surgeries, so the game change has happened and we have to be flexible and adapt.”
Such testimonies punctuate my frustrations over the person who tends to belittle sports’ importance. Anytime a university or a high school chooses to upgrade its facilities, someone from the self-appointed Education Police cries, “What a waste!” In doing so, they noisily reveal their ignorance. Because, one, sports bring in big money, whether you like it or not. They don’t all generate loads of revenue, but the big ones do, and on the college level they help fund things outside their own sport. And, two, these complaints are oblivious to the very real education that is regularly provided in those football stadiums and basketball arenas.
Of course, if the words of an Oxford-educated brain surgeon can’t convince them, nothing will.
Just as sports solidified the harsh reality of the coronavirus, sports will likely play a part in the country’s comeback, too. When the games begin again, they’ll bring a beacon of hope to a large segment of the population. They’ll provide a welcomed diversion. They’ll indicate a return to normalcy.
Look, I don’t have Pollyanna ghost-writing this column. The tough days are not over. There is certainly the possibility that the return of our fun and games could spark another wave of the virus. I suspect that stadiums will not be as full as before. In some cases, they may be completely empty, with the squeak of the sneakers on the court providing the only auditory accompaniment. Undoubtedly, big league commissioners and college administrators should take every precaution before firing the starting gun.
But I also hope that even if it requires some creativity, they look for ways to expedite a return to play. We need the games. We need something to cheer, something to rally around, something to detest. (Detest in a noble way – sports hate is good for the soul.) We need a sign that better days are ahead.
Sports aren’t essential? Seems to me they may be more essential than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.