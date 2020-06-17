This is not any kind of social commentary on wearing a mask in public. Wear one or don’t. Totally your call.
I’m not masking my intentions here. My aim is to simply point out that as sports fans, we shouldn’t view masks as some sort of oddball, foreign apparel. We’ve lived in this costume party for decades.
Who was that masked man? Better question … who wasn’t? Our games abound with these disguises, so much so that it would be harder to imagine sports without masks than with them.
When you think of cloaked competitors, the hockey goaltender first springs to mind. If your job requires standing in the line of fire of high-speed slap shots and one-timers, you sure as heck better bring some facial protection. Unless you want your teeth bouncing around the ice like a pack of spilled Chiclets.
Hockey masks bring the intimidation factor. They’re downright scary. Goalies have worn helmets adorned in skulls, demons and vampires. But even the old-school, plain white mask chills one’s spine. What other item from the sporting goods store could spawn a classic horror movie villain like the hockey mask did for Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees? (As a teenager, I once terrified a neighborhood friend when I jumped out from the bushes wearing a hockey mask and wielding an axe. I doubled over in laughter as he frantically pedaled his bike home, screaming. I was an evil child.)
Other than Jason, the most famous model of the white hockey mask was Jim Craig, goaltender for the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic team. Surely the Russians woke up in the cold sweats, with visions of Craig’s clandestine mug haunting them.
Masks are functional. Whatever would a baseball or softball catcher do without one? The job demands that necessary piece of armor. The first catcher’s masks hit catalogs in 1878; before then, catchers’ faces absorbed an unspeakable amount of punishment. Unspeakable, but I’ll share one story anyway. Nat Hicks, a backstop for the New York Mutuals in the 1870s, habitually crept close to the batters in order to catch the ball on one hop or less. Hicks’ face took a beating and he nearly lost his right eye in 1873, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.
Catchers’ cranial cages have evolved dramatically over the years, probably more so than any other piece of baseball equipment. Today’s masks appear sleek and colorful and resemble the modern hockey goalie’s helmet, whereas the original 19th-century masks looked like they were assembled out of chicken wire on some farmer’s barn floor.
The cousin to the catcher’s mask is, of course, the umpire’s mask. Given that umps stand right behind the catcher, it makes sense that they also require equal protection from those 95 mile-an-hour plastic surgery projectiles. And yet nobody ever really worries about the ump. I attended a game once where a fastball got away and caught the home plate ump square in his veiled forehead. Most folks gasped, but one guy – who had been vocal in his criticism of the calling of balls and strikes – yelled, “Take off your mask next time!”
Ouch, man.
Masks permeate football culture so much that there’s a penalty named for that exact piece of equipment. Grab a guy’s grill and give it a yank, and you’ll cost your team 15 yards.
As with other sports, football’s pioneers were tougher (read: crazier) than today’s pigskin participants. In the early part of the 20th century, players wore leather helmets and no face mask at all. In 1955, along came the single-bar facemask, the brainchild of Cleveland head coach Paul Brown, who saw the light when his quarterback Otto Graham saw stars after taking a hard shot to the kisser.
If you’re like me, single bars are for kickers, whereas singles bars are for swingers, I suppose. The NFL banned the single bar facemask in 2004, but the league grandfathered in some kickers and punters and allowed them to play with that (dorky) look for a few more years. They finally reached extinction in 2009 when Buffalo cut punter Scott Player, the last player to sport the unibar.
Like football and hockey, fencing dictates a facial fortress. If Ralphie’s Mom thought he’d shoot his eye out with his Red Rider BB gun, she should be glad he didn’t take up fencing without a mask. Though, to be fair, fencing without a mask isn’t really a thing. We call that war.
Fencers look like giant microphones to me. You can’t distinguish one from another, thanks to those mesh helmets that completely obscure their facial features.
On the other end of the spectrum stands the basketball mask. We don’t need facial recognition software to identify our favorite basketball players. Ninety-nine percent of the time, their faces are unadorned and plainly visible to those with courtside seats or high-definition televisions.
Every once in a while, though, some NBA baller will break an orbital bone in his face. Then out comes the mask. Richard “Rip” Hamilton is probably the player most associated with the look, as he covered his cheeks in clear plastic for the bulk of his career. As the story goes, Hamilton broke his nose twice early in the 2003-04 season after having already suffered a broken nose two years prior. Doctors advised him to wear a mask thereafter to prevent major nasal reconstructive surgery in the future.
The plastic masks provide a see-through window to the player’s mug – no peek-a-boo games required. But other varieties abound. In 2014 while with the Miami Heat, LeBron James suffered a broken nose. When he next returned to the court, he donned a black mask, looking like a cross between the Lone Ranger and Batman, only with more Twitter followers.
And then there’s professional wrestling, aka ‘rasslin. While other athletes use masks for protection, wrestlers gravitate to the camouflage factor. They want to hide in plain sight.
Mexico’s Mil Mascaras emerged as one of the most famous pro wrestlers in the world in the 1960s and ‘70s. Yet who knows what he really looks like? He cloaked his face in colorful cloth throughout his career. True to form, Mascaras even wore a mask to his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012. And something I learned in researching this column – Mil Mascaras translates from Spanish to English as “a thousand masks.” Who knew? Mrs. Schmidt, my high school Spanish teacher, would be so disappointed in me.
The mask doesn’t work the same for everyone, though. Andre the Giant, who was billed at 7-foot-4 and 525 pounds, briefly had a turn as a masked wrestler named the Giant Machine. Naturally, everyone knew it was Andre. Guys that size don’t come in pairs. But that was part of the joke of it all.
I suppose the most famous masked wrestler of the 21st century is Brother Ignacio “Nacho” Libre. He works as a cook at a monastery orphanage, which forbids wrestling, but adopts a mask and takes to the ring as a luchador in order to make money to buy better food for the orphanage. His is quite the rags-to-riches success story. You may know Nacho better by his stage name, Jack Black.
So, in the end, let’s face the truth about masks. If state leaders come out and say that you need to wear one to attend a sporting event this fall, fear not.
You’ll fit right in.
