Suddenly, the Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in the worst position in college basketball.
No, I don’t mean under scrutiny from the NCAA over potential violations. Nor are the Jayhawks in some sort of uncontrollable losing spiral. On the contrary, they’re 9-1 on the year with nine straight wins after a two-point loss to Duke in the season opener.
Which makes Kansas No. 1 in the country.
Who in the world would want that? Ugh. If I’m KU, I’m saying, get thee behind me, pollsters!
Remember when that stock car racing legend Ricky Bobby so eloquently intoned, “If you’re not first, you’re last?” It was wisdom passed down to him from his father.
Later, his dad Reese Bobby admitted to being high as a kite when he’d said those words: “That doesn’t make any sense at all. You can be second, third, fourth … hell, you can even be fifth.”
Exactamundo. Polls mean nothing anyway, right? Certainly that No. 1 ranking isn’t any kind of grand prize. Not in 2019.
When the Jayhawks rose to No. 1 this week, they became the fifth team this season to hold that spot. Remember, the season began in November. It’s the first time that five different teams have held the No. 1 AP ranking before New Year’s Day. The record for most No. 1 teams in an entire season is seven, in 1982-83. Watch out, ’83, because 2019 is coming for you.
Look, everyone knows college basketball is loaded with parity, but this is an absolute parody. A farce. It’s like when you see a couple of teams fumbling around for a ball, giving it right back to one another, Keystone Cops-style. Inevitably you think, “Does anyone really want to win this game?”
Or perhaps it’s just a sign of the times. Maybe it just means there are no great teams in college basketball anymore, just a bunch of pretty good ones. The one-and-doneness nature of the modern college game makes it hard to build a team that will stick together over several seasons.
Nah, that makes too much sense. College basketball is a wacky sport. I’m thinking dudes are just going anti-Instagram. They don’t want the attention of being No. 1, so they’re shedding that ranking like a bad relationship.
Witness the culprits:
Michigan State opened as the preseason No. 1. That didn’t last long, as Tom Izzo’s Spartans opted to remove that target as quickly as possible. They lost in the season opener to Kentucky, then later dropped games to Virginia Tech and Duke, the latter at home. At one point, the Spartans were out of the poll altogether. They’re back now, sitting safely in that soft underbelly of the second top 10 at No. 18.
By virtue of their season-opening win over the previous No. 1, the Kentucky Wildcats naturally ascended to the top spot in the second poll of the year. The Wildcats got off to a blistering 2-0 start, then promptly fell on their faces against Evansville, a team picked to finish eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference at the start of the year. It was the third-biggest upset in college hoops in the past 15 years, as Kentucky was a 25-point favorite going into the night.
You’ve got to give it to John Calipari’s team. If you’re going to go down, do it spectacularly. Make a show of it.
“Oh, you think you can pull off an upset?” said fellow hoops blue blood Duke to Kentucky. “Here … hold my beer.”
Yep, the Blue Devils one-upped the Wildcats by falling to Stephen F. Austin – at home. Duke hadn’t fallen at Cameron Indoor to anyone outside of the ACC since February of 2000, when we were all just getting over the trauma of Y2K. The Lumberjacks chopped down Duke’s 150-game home winning streak against nonconference foes, and scored the biggest upset in the game in the past 15 years, a mere two weeks after the third-biggest.
By this point, teams had to be looking at that No. 1 ranking as the white elephant gift at the Christmas party that nobody really wants. After Duke’s loss, Louisville grudgingly accepted the No. 1 “prize.”
But – wait – maybe the Cardinals would actually live up to the billing. In their first game at No. 1, they powered to a 15-point win over No. 4 Michigan. They added another win over Pittsburgh to get to a sterling 9-0 on the season. OK, now we’re getting somewhere. These guys look legit.
And then Texas Tech happened. Chris Beard’s Red Raiders bopped Louisville, 70-57, last week. Now, given that Tech was in the national championship game a year ago, the win didn’t register on the upset Richter scale with the same reverberations as Evansville or SFA. But the Red Raiders were still unranked and had lost three in a row going into the Louisville contest.
At least Ohio State had the good sense to beat the rush and lose before ascending to No. 1. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 last week and climbing in all the various measuring metrics, but they saw the writing on the wall after Louisville went down. So they went out and stumbled on Sunday night to Minnesota, opting to slide down two spots in the rankings rather than move up two spots. Very smart – much safer.
One is the loneliest number, at least in college hoops. Don’t take my word for it or even Three Dog Night’s word for it. Just look at that Four Dog Fortnight of the Spartans, Wildcats, Dukies and Cardinals.
Now, Kansas joins that mix.
Good luck, Jayhawks. We hardly knew ye.
