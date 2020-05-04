You shouldn’t define a man by one singular number or achievement.
If I said the name “Don Shula” to you, what’s the first thing that pops to mind? Probably “perfect season.” That’s understandable. The Miami Dolphins’ spotless 17-0 season in 1972 remains the only undefeated campaign in NFL history.
But 17-0 shouldn’t encompass the entire definition of Don Shula’s life. Not when so many describe him with the words “class act” and “true gentleman” and “universally beloved.”
Think about that last description as it pertains to Shula, who died Monday at age 90. When you’re a famous coach in the most high-profile sport in America, it’s nearly impossible not to make enemies. That’s what makes Shula so special. His players loved him. His assistant coaches loved him. Hell, even opposing coaches loved him.
“There’s certainly some names you throw out throughout the history of college and pro football, football in general, and there’s quite a few that are recognizable, but how many of them are recognizable and loved?” said Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, which is headquartered in Waco. “Here’s a guy who wasn’t just successful, but he was really loved. Again, there’s not a lot of coaches out there nationally that can live up to that thing, where they weren’t just respected but appreciated by everyone out there.”
That’s not to suggest Shula was a pushover. Far from it. The square-jawed coach with the Clint Eastwood stare didn’t suffer laziness from his players.
In the NFL, players carry a lot of sway. They often make more money than the head coach, a volatile position that leads to multiple pink slips on the first Monday after the end of the regular season.
Shula lasted 33 seasons in that tumultuous world. He was an immovable rock in the path of a hurricane.
Berry said that when he was a young coach, he had the opportunity to attend some of Shula’s practices with the Dolphins. What struck him was how those multimillionaire pros fell in line with the Shula Way.
“If you watched him in practice, he was fair, he was cerebral, and you could tell that the players respected him because they knew he could help them stay in the game,” Berry said. “Keep playing football, become more proficient at the game. When you have that kind of credibility with a group that basically demands it, that’s saying something.”
Respect also tends to follow the successful. Lord knows Shula produced success. He won like few NFL coaches ever have, setting the all-time record with 347 victories. The only other coaches in the 300-win club are two other legends, George Halas (324) and Bill Belichick (304).
And yet football’s ultimate winner is also connected to perhaps the most memorable loss in league history. Shula coached the Baltimore Colts when they fell to upstart Joe Namath and the New York Jets in Super Bowl III. That served as a landmark moment for the league as a whole, as it legitimized the AFL and greased the wheels for the NFL/AFL merger.
The loss stuck with Shula. It punctuated the oft-bitter feeling of finishing in second place. It motivated future wins.
“When you’re there, it’s not good enough to be there,” Shula said at his 1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. “When you’re there, you better walk away with that ring, because they’re only talking about that one team when the game is over.”
Shula, perhaps ironically, took over as head coach of an old AFL team, the Dolphins, in 1970. He led the Fish to five Super Bowl appearances and a pair of championships, as Miami repeated as Lombardi Trophy winners following that perfect ’72 season.
Shula was nothing if not adaptable. He won with a variety of different approaches. When he had Bob Griese and Larry Csonka and rugged linemen like Larry Little, he favored a sturdy running attack mingled with short, almost surgical passes. Once Miami drafted the cannon-armed Dan Marino, however, Shula altered that strategy. The Dolphins let Marino chuck it all over the field, and set all manner of passing records in the process.
Shula wasn’t afraid to go unconventional with a draft pick, either. Former Baylor track and field coach Clyde Hart remembered when Shula came to Waco and took an interest in Reyna Thompson.
Thompson was a fantastic hurdler and sprinter for Hart’s track team who decided he wanted to go out for football as well. That worked out well for Grant Teaff’s squad, as Thompson flashed superb instincts as a hitter to go along with his electric speed.
“Spring of ’86, (Thompson) was down at the track, it was track season, and I look up and see this gentleman coming in the gate,” Hart said. “And I think, ‘Man, that guy looks familiar.’ I kept looking at him, and it was Don Shula. Of course, he was a rock star as far as I was concerned. He was the man.”
Shula had attended Baylor’s spring football practice, and then ventured over to the track to check out Thompson.
“When I saw him, I said, ‘Coach, do you want Reyna to go up and do some drills and some things?’” Hart recalled. “He said, ‘Coach, I saw everything I needed to see on film, now I want to see him in person, I want to see him as an athlete.’ He went down there and watched him run the hurdles, and we visited and he said, ‘That’s all I want to see. That’s good enough for me.’”
The Dolphins drafted Thompson in the ninth round that year and he spent four seasons with Miami before moving on to the New York Giants, where he made the Pro Bowl as a special teams stud.
That sort of foresight illustrates Shula’s football acumen. He could judge talent, and he could coach it up, too. He could win – a lot – even to the point of perfection.
The AFCA’s Berry said that Shula was the kind of football legend who bridged generations. Younger coaches may know him most for his wins record and his unparalleled run of success. Older coaches appreciated his pioneering ways.
“Today’s generation of young coaches are going to know who he is and know some things about him, but they’re going to have a totally different lens that they’re looking through than what my age group does in relation to that lens,” said the 59-year-old Berry. “The idea that he’s always been popular through those generations, that says a lot. … All of us have some scars on us, but he doesn’t really have a lot of scars.”
Remember the record. Respect the man.
