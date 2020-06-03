When my assistant coach James made the suggestion, my eyes widened as the sheer brilliance of the idea washed over me. “Do we dare?” I said.
Yeah, we dare.
So, we started yelling toward Kyle* (*not his real name) and directing him to head to the offensive end of the court. It didn’t matter that our team, the Aces, were on defense. We had a comfortable lead and an undefeated record, but even if it had been a tie game we would have implemented the strategy.
You see, Kyle was an awkward kid, not particularly coordinated or athletic. I’d coached him on a couple of our Upward Basketball teams, and as far as I could remember he’d never scored in a game. Even when we’d try to set up a play to get him a shot, he’d typically fumble the ball away, dribble it off his foot, or turn smack dab into a waiting shotblocker.
Now it was the fourth quarter of the final game of the season. For Kyle, it was his last chance. It was his final year in the league, as he’d be moving on to seventh grade the next year. Everyone else on the team, nine other players, had scored at some point. Our mission was to get Kyle a bucket. So we employed the snowbird approach.
We signaled to our better players what we were doing. Our point guard, Jamoriae, nodded. He got the message. Still, the seconds were ticking away. There wasn’t much time to get this done.
Fortunately, if the other team noticed that they had a five-on-four power play advantage, they didn’t capitalize. Our four defenders managed to cut off the passing lanes and poke the ball away, then quickly flung it downcourt to Kyle, who suddenly realized that he had an open shot opportunity.
The ball skipped to Kyle on a bounce. He (mercifully) made the catch. Forget a layup —the defense would have caught him before he reached the hoop. He turned and fired the ball up from 10 feet away. Everyone held their breath. I said a quick prayer. The ball banked off the backboard, rolled once around the rim, and dropped through the basket.
Pandemonium ensued.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a group of kids so happy for a teammate. Our guys mobbed Kyle, and even some of the boys on the other team looked genuinely excited for him. As for Kyle himself, his face lit up brighter than Rockefeller Center. He didn’t stop smiling the last 90 seconds of the game, nor in the hour that followed in our end-of-season pizza party.
That moment unfolded probably six years ago, and it remains as fresh a memory as if it happened yesterday. As a youth league coach, those are the moments you live for.
A few months ago, I completed my 20th year of coaching in my church’s Upward Basketball League. (Where we taught both Jesus and hoops — a perfect pairing, if you ask me.) Though I’ve learned to never say never, it was likely my last season, at least for a while.
I started coaching long before my kids, Cooper and Millie, were born, and then directed their teams every year once they were old enough to play. With Coop in high school now and Millie moving on to seventh grade, I sensed it was time to retire my clipboard. I’ve helped in other roles over the years — league commissioner, referee, scorekeeper — and will keep that up as needed, but I think it’s time to take a break from the coaching side of things.
But this isn’t about me. Never was, honestly. The essence of coaching is helping someone else improve and, hopefully, flourish. So, in that spirit, please indulge me as I offer a few truths I’ve extracted from two decades of coaching kids. They’re not all specific to basketball, either, so maybe they’ll help a few other sideline stalkers out there.
Winning isn’t everything
If you want to be Vince Lombardi, stay out of youth sports.
Winning isn’t the end-all, be-all. It’s just not. If that offends the more hypercompetitive among you, I don’t care. Because you people have your priorities out of whack.
Here’s what matters most in a youth league — number one, have fun. Number two, teach the kids the game. If you’re able to win games too, well, that’s the queso on top of the tortilla chips.
I’ve coached boys and girls teams (and even a co-ed squad or two), and every age kid from the preschoolers to the sixth graders. I’ve had an 11-0 team and one that didn’t win a game. Ultimately, the record at the end of the year shouldn’t be the ruler by which the season is measured. Especially in the younger divisions where they often don’t keep score anyway, the kids are generally more interested in the Capri-Sun and the bag of Doritos they’re going to get after the game than whichever team scored the most points during it.
Now, winning does matter. It means something — just not everything. Believe me, I’m far more competitive than the previous four paragraphs would lead you to believe. My last several years of coaching unfolded in our league’s oldest age division, under junior high rules. That is to say, we had timeouts, strict officiating, four quarters, a 3-point line, the whole nine yards. Naturally, those kids wanted to win, and so did I.
But does that mean the team that didn’t win a game was inconsequential? Or that the one with a losing record somehow went through a wasted season?
No way, no how. If that’s what you believe, you’re missing the point.
Kids aren’t dumb
Don’t be afraid to challenge your players. They’re all a bunch of little SpongeBob Squarepantses, soaking up everything you can offer.
Teach them the rules of the game. Help them understand what offsides means in soccer (or football, for that matter). Explain the infield fly rule. Instruct those baby ballers that they can’t park in the lane for three seconds or more.
Practices shouldn’t just be for intrasquad scrimmages. Granted, those are important, too, but if you don’t work on specific plays or situations in practice it’s a missed opportunity. Kids want to be pushed. They want to learn and get better.
In every age division of basketball I coached, we always ran a few plays. They usually had kid-friendly (and, often, kid-crafted) names like “Chocolate” or “Christmas.” We didn’t always run them to perfection on game day. But when we did, it was a thing of beauty.
Show, don’t tell
Your athletic prime has passed. Let’s face reality. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get out there and mix it up with the kids in practice.
Don’t tell them how to backpedal to cover a receiver. Show them. It’s good exercise, and the three-dimensional visual aid will aid in the players’ education.
I can tell a kid all day long to remember to set their feet when setting a pick. But if I want to drive the point home in an emphatic and effective way, I’ll demonstrate. I’ll say, “We set a pick like this,” while showing the proper technique, and then add, “Not like this,” while bulldozing over some willing, giggling volunteer.
(Fear not — no children were hurt during the writing of this column.)
Every kid deserves a shot
Fortunately, most youth leagues have rules requiring that every kid play. If your league doesn’t, it should.
Kids learn by playing, not by sitting. I’m not suggesting that every child get an equal number of minutes or at-bats. That’s impossible. But as a coach you should strive to dole out playing time as equitably as you can.
For the young athlete, there are few things more discouraging than being chained to the bench. Every kid wants to play well. Some are just better, more athletic, more skilled than others. That doesn’t mean the less talented kid is worthless to the team.
A trick I employed — I tried to determine what those less-athletic guys and gals did best. Then I’d give them a role. “OK, Sam, you’re my hustle guy. I need you to chase after those loose balls.” Then you’ve got to praise them up when they get the job done. If it’s really a team game, it shouldn’t just be about who scores the most goals, points or touchdowns.
Week 8 shouldn’t look like Week 1
In 20 years, one indisputable trend emerged. As the season progressed, our team always got better.
The more you play, the more you improve. I had to take chemistry twice in high school, but that still seems like science to me.
It doesn’t always show up in the win-loss record. Remember, the other teams in the league are getting better, too. But almost to a player, kids tend to get more comfortable as the season progresses. They master one skill, and are ready to learn another. So keep pushing them. Go forward.
Oh, they’ll still mix in a stinker game. It happens. The shots don’t always fall. You take your lumps and try to learn from them.
Our Upward Basketball season always started in November and ended in the final weekend of February. Let’s say it were possible to hold an intrasquad scrimmage between the end-of-season team and the one that showed up for the first practice. If the Enders don’t beat the Starters in that scenario, that’s wouldn’t be their failure. It would be mine.
Keep it fun
If I didn’t enjoy coaching those kids — and, moreover, if I thought they didn’t enjoy it — I would never have returned, season after season.
I never wanted practice to be monotonous. When we ran wind sprints, we made a game of it. When we did defensive drills, we made a game of it.
“Get tough!” I’d yell, while dribbling the ball.
In unison, my kiddos would slap the floor, Duke Blue Devils-style, and crouch into their defensive stances. Then I’d break out my best shake-and-bake moves and try to slip by them, as they shadowed me.
“Don’t let me get past you! I’m not that quick, I’m an old man! You’re a wall! Work together!”
One of their favorite “drills” was the Tail Game. They’d stuff a jersey into the back of their shorts and let it hang, like a dog tail. Then they’d try to keep their dribble alive while simultaneously trying to poke the ball away from the other players. Or they’d try to grab their opponents’ “tails” to eliminate them, all while staying within the confines of the free throw lane.
If I had a nickel for every time I ever heard, “Can we play the Tail Game?” we would have held postseason all-you-can-eat steakhouse feasts instead of pizza parties.
Kids respond to silliness. Sure, there are times to get serious. But a team that laughs together will fight together. Every team I ever coached witnessed me dance – crazy, zany, not-afraid-to-make-fun-of-myself dancing. Sometimes even the chicken dance, and sometimes even during a game. (If a kid’s laughing at his coach, he’s not tense and thinking, “What am I doing out there?” They don’t multi-task like that.)
Another tradition that tumbled down through the years was the cartwheel. Now, I’m 46, almost 47 years old, and my gut protrudes over my belt more than I’d like. But I’m more nimble than I look. I can actually turn a cartwheel with some measure of grace.
This fact has been passed down as an oral tradition through the years. Not by me, but certainly sometimes by my (actual) kids. So, occasionally by request, I’ll oblige and flip heels over head. For whatever reason, it seems to delight and motivate the team.
My final team this year, the Sparks, requested that the tradition continue. More accurately, they demanded it. “Cartwheel! Cartwheel! Cartwheel!” they chanted before our first game of the season.
“All right, look,” I responded, “I’ll do it before the last game of the year.”
Naturally, they never forgot. So as the pregame introductions were made for the season finale, my girls reminded me of my promise. They sprinted to the bench as their names were called, then each turned with eager anticipation to witness my “acrobatics.”
I couldn’t let them down. I turned several cartwheels in a row, managing not to sprain or break anything, then sprinted over to their beaming faces for our pregame high-fives.
Someday years in the future, I’ll run into one of the girls from that team. I know, because it’s happened before. We’ll chat about what they’re doing now, and laugh and reminisce about the good old days. We won’t talk about the score of any particular game or what our record was. We’ll talk about the moments. The people. And, yeah, the cartwheels. “Those were some fun times, Coach,” she’ll say.
Indeed they were.
