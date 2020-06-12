After decades of “go fast, turn left,” NASCAR has made a right turn.
When the world’s preeminent stock car racing association announced this week that it would ban the Confederate Flag from all future races and properties, it was the right move. Long overdue, but nevertheless, give NASCAR credit for steering its sport in the proper direction.
This really shouldn’t be as controversial as some racing fans are making it out to be. When the news broke of NASCAR’s decision, I hesitantly dipped my toe into the comments section on social media to gauge fans’ reaction. Overwhelmingly, the commenters were ticked off. “Congratulations, NASCAR, you just lost a fan,” went the general reaction.
Really? That’s the hill you’re going to die on? If you’re truly a fan of racing, why would a flag’s presence (or lack of presence) affect your enjoyment of the action one way or the other? Besides, the Civil War is over. We’re all supposed to be on the same team. United, not divided. Our flag now is the Stars and Stripes, not the Stars and Bars. (Yes, Overtly Proud Southern Guy, I’m aware that the Stars and Bars is actually a different Confederate flag than the one that came along later, that most people recognize as the Confederate flag. The point still holds.)
Some defenders of that flag say that it’s nothing more than a symbol of Southern pride and heritage. That may be true for a particular segment of the white population of America. But it also can’t be denied that for a large portion of the rest of the country, the Confederate flag represents slavery, oppression and hatred. White supremacist groups adopted the flag as one of their primary symbols many years ago. Surely NASCAR fans don’t want to be associated with white supremacists … do they?
Look, we’re all adults here. We know why the Civil War happened. The issue of slavery ignited the conflict, and it’s not exactly a coincidence that the 13th (abolition of slavery), 14th (all citizens guaranteed equal protection under the law) and 15th (giving black men the right to vote) amendments immediately followed the end of the war. That Confederate flag represents the confederacy, the states fighting against such progress.
There was a time I didn’t know what the flag meant. I was a kid then, and a huge fan of the Dukes of Hazzard TV show. To me, the Confederate flag that adorned the top of the Duke boys’ General Lee was nothing more than meaningless, albeit flashy, decoration. I was 5 years old when Bo and Luke debuted on CBS and 11 when the show ended. I never knew anything about the flag. To me, the Dukes were just a couple of good ol’ boys “never meaning no harm” who had a cool car. In fact, if you speak the words “General Lee” to me today, my mind will still accelerate toward “orange Dodge Charger” before it thinks of the Confederate military leader Robert E. Lee.
But if you’re a grown-up, sorry, you can’t feign ignorance anymore. We’ve got to have real conversations as a country. And those conversations shouldn’t be shouting matches. We’ve got to listen to each other. We’ve got show kindness.
It’s the only way we can heal as a nation. It’s the only way we can move forward.
Ultimately, NASCAR got that message. By banning the Confederate flag, it sought to be inclusive, not exclusive. In its statement, NASCAR stated that plainly, noting that the flag runs “contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”
It’s not taking away your freedom, either. Sorry, buddy, you don’t own the Darlington Speedway. NASCAR can’t stop you from flying the Confederate flag on your own property. You’re free to do that, just as passers-by are free to think you’re a racist. But NASCAR absolutely is within its rights as a sports organization to prohibit what can and can’t be brought to its racetracks.
I’ve never been a NASCAR fan. It has nothing to do with the fan base and everything to do with the sport of racing itself. I just don’t find it that entertaining. But that’s me – I’m not a big car guy, the General Lee and the A-Team van notwithstanding.
But I’m a little more of a NASCAR fan after this week.
