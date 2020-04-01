Like many of you, I really miss sports.
I miss watching them on TV. Lord, do I miss watching them on TV. You know you’re flailing as a TV watcher when you find yourself binge-watching a program about a self-described gay, redneck tiger breeder and his arch-nemesis, a hypocritical animal rights activist who probably fed her husband to her own collection of cats.
I miss going to the games. I miss writing about the games. I miss talking to coaches and players about the games. I miss checking my fantasy lineup. I miss playing in my noon pickup basketball league.
However, I’ve also come to determine that shelter at home doesn’t translate as “lock up the sporting goods.”
OK, we don’t have any live sports to watch. But that doesn’t mean we can’t make our own, right?
If you’re struggling to figure out how to have a ball in the comfort of your own living room, driveway or yard, I’m here to help. Belly up to the bar, pour yourself a quarantini, and allow me to offer some ideas.
Nerf Basketball – Really, Nerf anything. Remember the epic battles you had on the Nerf hoop in your youth? Doctor J’s Rock-the-Baby jam had nothing on that Superfly Snuka-inspired leap from your bed to the closet. Everyone transforms into the Incredible Hulk of indoor dunk artists when they’re playing Nerf basketball. (“Don’t make me angry … you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”)
Just watch out for the fans. They’re vicious.
Not the cheering kind. The ceiling fan kind.
Wallball – Sometimes known as Butts Up or Spread Eagle, depending on where you grew up. I suspect the rules also differ from town to town, but here’s how we played it when I was a kid.
You toss a palm-sized ball – like a pink bouncer or a tennis ball – at a wall, preferably a brick wall outside a house or building. Players catch the ball with one hand, and toss it back at the wall. Should it bounce or skip before it hits the wall, you have to run touch the wall before one of the other players throws the ball off the wall. If you don’t make it, that’s a strike against you. Three strikes, and you head to the wall and assume the position – spread eagle as players take turns trying to pelt you with the ball.
When we played this in the schoolyard, I kid you not, we’d have teachers join the mix whenever a kid had to take his licks. Especially if that kid was a class troublemaker.
Driveway Hoops – Why do you drive on a parkway and park on a driveway? Especially when the driveway is so good for driving?
The driveway game is the source of the most family togetherness and tension this side of Monopoly. On the Cherry Court, we play games of 21 or 25, Poison, Round the World, or just good old-fashioned One-on-One.
Recently, we lowered the hoop to eight feet and had a dunk contest. My teenaged son and I also played a One-on-One game where you could only score on a dunk. (Pro tip: The metal rim is less forgiving than the Nerf hoop.)
Weightlifting – Here’s an idea: Turn your garage into your personal weight room. The gyms may be closed, but you don’t need to break out the belt sander to work up a sweat.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I attended a weekly hour-long workout class called BodyPump, which I’ve always accurately described as “Weightlifting to Pop Music,” or, “If You Thought That Ariana Grande Song Hurt Before, Wait Until You Try This.” Since the homebound guidelines arrived, I’ve been doing the workout in my living room via YouTube. Only I’m such a dumbbell, because I don’t own any dumbbells.
My solution: I’ve been using bags of sugar instead.
It doesn’t make the workout any sweeter, I promise.
Wiffle Ball – If you think Wiffle Ball can’t produce some SportsCenter-worthy highlights, I submit to you the case of Nick Loftin.
Recently, the Baylor shortstop posted a video on Twitter under the caption, “Day 16 of no baseball: Finally got some live ABs in!” In the video, Loftin is playing in the driveway with his preschool-aged niece and nephew. Wearing nothing but a diaper, his nephew lofts a pitch to Loftin, who turns on it and belts the ball high (and presumably far) out of the frame of the video. For good measure, he even adds a bat flip and a loud, “Wooooooo!”
“It was definitely a hanging curveball, and it had to hit to at least the middle of the street, maybe on the other side of the street, near the garbage can,” BU coach Steve Rodriguez said. “But the fact that the catcher went and charged after him, and then (the pitcher) had his own words for Nick as he was rounding the bases was pretty funny. I tell you what, that may have been one of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a long time.”
The video actually went viral, as it’s generated more than 151,000 views since Loftin posted it. Shows how much we miss sports, methinks.
Cornhole – It’s not just for tailgate parties anymore. Chucking those bean bags can provide hours of family fun.
Did you know there is actual cornhole terminology? OK, I didn’t either, but I assumed there might be, and Google gave me a few options I can print in a family newspaper (and plenty I can’t), such as a Cow Pie (a bean bag that lands and stays on the board), a Gusher (getting four bags into the hole in a single round), or a Drain-O (a three-point bag tossed through the hole.)
Also, you might get charged with “cornfusion” if you trot out any of these terms while playing Ladder Ball or Washers instead.
Swimming – If you own a pool, what are you waiting for? It’s warm enough. Bust out the goggles and the Speedos – um, no, forget that – and everybody in the water.
Well, not everybody. Sorry, no pool parties allowed. Nobody will charge you with being antisocial for practicing chlorinated social distancing in these unusual times.
Tennis – It’s certainly possible to play a game of tennis without coming within six feet of another person, especially if you’re playing singles. The real trick is to make sure you at least come within six feet of the ball.
If you’re wary of venturing out to a public court, let me suggest an alternative: I saw some ad on social media recently advertising a product that was essentially a tennis ball hooked to an oversized bungee cord. People were hitting the ball in their driveway or in the street, sometimes alternating between backhands and forehands, with the ball snapping back perfectly every time.
No, I don’t know the name of the product. Do I have to do everything? Google “tennis ball bungee cord thingie” and I’m sure you’ll find it.
Catch – Hey, Dad, wanna have a catch?
If you can watch that “Field of Dreams” scene without enduring any ocular precipitation, you may want to visit the opthalmologist.
It doesn’t have to be just dads and sons, though. It can be mothers and sons, or dads and daughters, or mothers and daughters, or grandparents and grandkids, or stepdads and stepsons, or brothers and sisters, or even tiger kings and cat rescue ladies. Nothing in sports is more pure than a simple game of catch.
Fear not if, like Warren in “There’s Something About Mary,” you lost your baseball. This is Texas, dadgummit. Football catch is perfectly acceptable.
Boxing – My brother Denbigh and I each owned a pair of boxing gloves growing up, and I still have a pair today, as does my son Cooper. I learned how to keep my gloves up pretty quickly as an 8-year-old when my Dad sat on the edge of the couch and cackled while smacking me with straight jabs to the chin.
A quick story: Once, Denbigh got in a fistfight with a kid from down the street. Dad emerged from the house, and temporarily broke up the fracas by declaring, “If you’re going to fight, let’s do it right.” Then he went inside and brought out the gloves, giving a pair to each kid.
Once he rang the imaginary bell, Denbigh threw one hard right jab, and … POW! – the kid’s nose exploded into a pool of blood. The kid’s snotty sisters were screaming dirty pool, while Dad was stifling laughter. Meanwhile, Mom came running out of the house and brought the poor kid inside and cleaned him up, while simultaneously scolding my Dad.
Don’t ever remember that kid giving us much trouble again, though.
Biking/Walking – The neighborhood walk is in vogue again. I’ve seen more folks taking walks and more kids riding their bikes in the past two weeks than I witnessed in the previous six months before that.
And why not? It’s fresh air, it’s exercise, it’s a way to interact with the neighbors (while, yes, maintaining your safe space.) You don’t have to be an Olympic athlete to do it, either. It’s a low-impact activity, and can bring a much-needed change of scenery after a long day of Zoom meetings and teleconferences and crafting emails.
I’m not so sure about those hoverboards, though. That’s some Wall-E level of lazy.
Table Tennis – Let me ping pong this idea off you. It’s time to buy a ping pong table. Did you hear that, honey? I said, IT’S TIME TO BUY A PING PONG TABLE.
If you think table tennis is just an overgrown board game, you’ve clearly never taken a whiff of the funk emanating from a church youth room. If you’re not sweating while playing a game of ping pong, you’re not doing it right.
Here’s a stinky little newspaper secret I’ll share you. We have one at the Trib. Way past the offices and cubicles, on the far end of the newsroom, there sits the oasis of every dream game room ever built. (My apologies, pool table.) On rare occasions, a couple of reporters will venture over to the table and paddle out their stress in a friendly battle of what local pastor/mission worker/table tennis enthusiast Jimmy Dorrell always likes to remind me is the “world’s most popular sport.”
It’s not Wimbledon, but it’ll do for now.
