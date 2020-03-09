We’ve entered the Madness. So, why then am I so deliriously happy?
Officially, the calendar states that March consists of 31 days. In truth, March Madness is a March Forward to Basketball Utopia, a four-month hoopenanny that never fails to deliver the goods. It’s a spring forward into paradise. For b-ball basket cases (like me), it’s the most thrilling stretch on the old sporting calendar.
OK, I know that in the past I’ve declared October as the single-greatest sports month, and I’ll stick by that assessment, what with its cornucopia of Major League Baseball playoffs, the heart of the NFL and college football seasons, plus the tipoff of the NBA campaign. But March serves as the launching pad for the most fun time of the year for basketball fans.
In Texas, March debuts with a powerfully dramatic opening scene that actually serves as the closing credits for the high school basketball season. It’s the UIL state tournaments, with the girls leading the break, followed by the boys trailing a week later.
Both state weekends always produce their share of thrillers. (Witness Fairfield’s incredible comeback win over Argyle on Saturday for its first-ever state title.) The atmosphere for a high school basketball playoff game absolutely sizzles. I’ve heard it described as electric, and that’s a fair analysis, but I’m going to take it a different direction and call it cereal-like. Specifically, the high school basketball playoffs should be sponsored by Rice Krispies, because the environment snaps, crackles and pops.
Unlike college and the NBA, the court-side seats at a high school game cost the same as the nosebleeds, which aren’t really far enough away to prompt any nasal hemorrhages. Wherever you are, you’re right there. I witnessed a high school game this postseason where some school administrators tried to get the fans to sit down, as a bunch of them were crowding the railing at crunch time of an intense game. The administrators eventually gave up, conceding that the excitement was too palpable to make any fan actually use his seat.
Fire code, bah. The games are too hotly contested to attempt to extinguish the burn.
Once the state games subside, the high school kids turn their attention to events like senior prom. As for the basketball-crazed public at large, we fall in lockstep with the (other) Big Dance. And we don’t even have to dress up for it.
Here’s the beauty of the NCAA tournament: Nobody’s an expert, which means anybody can be. Even licensed bracketologists can’t correctly assemble a bracket. No instruction manual exists, and it’s the one do-it-yourself project where neither Google, Siri nor YouTube can help.
The element of surprise lurks around every corner. The drama intoxicates. It takes over our lives. Why do we even attempt to work? One study suggested that American companies lost an estimated $1.9 billion in revenue during the opening weekend of March Madness, due to employee distraction. Everybody in the (office) pool – the water’s fine!
In 2016, a Change.org petition asking the government to make the opening day of the NCAA Tournament a National Holiday generated nearly 4,000 signatures. With better advertising, they probably could have reached 40 million. One commenter with the handle Alexander Hamilton wrote, “This is the most important document I have ever signed.” Sorry, Federalist Papers, make way for the Dribbler Documents.
By the time “One Shining Moment” fades to black, the NBA takes the pass and owns the next three months. It’s a Ja Morant blinding sprint to the end of the regular season, as the NBA Playoffs commence a little more than two weeks after the college game cuts the nets.
It’s the most underrated tournament in sports, and also the fairest. Sure, it lacks some of the unpredictability of the college game, but after an 82-game regular season, no team’s fate should rest on a one-and-done format. Half the league makes the playoffs, the other half gets a lively consolation tournament called the Draft Lottery, and nobody advances to the next round until it takes four out of seven from its combatant in a Mini Series of Death.
Life may not be fair, but the NBA Playoffs are. (Well, OK, except for that one time that referee Tim Donaghy went rogue.) Not every series is a winner – and, honestly, I’d be fine with a switch back to the old-school Best-of-5 format for the first round – but at least when an NBA team wins the title, you feel like they’ve earned it. You can’t fluke your way to 16 playoff wins.
Think of an iconic NBA moment. Havlicek/Henderson/Bird steals the ball. Magic’s junior-junior-junior sky hook. Jordan’s spec-tac-u-lar move. Mario Elie and the Kiss of Death. Sean Elliott and the Memorial Day Miracle. Big Shot Bob … about 20 different times. Ray Allen from the corner. LeBron’s chase-down block. Kawhi Leonard and the neverending bouncing ball.
Every single one of those moments happened in the playoffs.
You only thought Blockbuster Video had closed. The blockbuster videos are playing out live on your flat screen, every night, all the way until well into summer vacation.
Yes, the NBA Playoffs run through mid-June. Every year when the Finals end, my wife without fail breathes a sigh of relief and says, “Finally.” To which I always respond, “NBA Draft’s in a week.”
I’ve heard it suggested that the length of the basketball playoffs is interminable. To me, that’s madness, and not the good kind of (March) Madness.
Why would you ever want it to end?
