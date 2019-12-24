If you’re a fan of Christmas carols, you really might want to move along.
Because here’s the thing – I might ruin them forever for you.
In recent years, whenever we sing the carol “Angels We Have Heard on High” in church, my daughter Millie always catches my eye. Now, Millie sings like one of those heavenly angels to which the song is referring, and the carol itself is certainly a beautiful, melodic tribute to the reason for the season. But we can’t even make it through the first verse without smiling our way into fits of laughter.
That’s because Millie knows the Dad-penned version of that song by heart.
You see, back in 2001, my annual Christmas carol column featured a ditty called “Lakers We Have Seen Fly High.” So, now when I’m supposed to be imagining the mountains’ replying and the shepherds’ jubilee, I’m instead picturing scenes of Kobe Bryant throwing alley-oops to Shaquille O’Neal.
So, fair warning: proceed with this year’s assortment of sporty carols – a Trib holiday tradition since 1998 – at your own risk. I don’t want to Grinch up your enjoyment of all the Christmas music out there.
Oh, and just for fun, I’ve even revived that aforementioned holiday standard from the turn of the century.
It’s OK if you start laughing. Having a cup of cheer is kind of the whole point.
The Equal Pay Anthem
(All I Want for Christmas Is You)
They don’t want a lot for World Cups,
There is just one check they need,
They don’t care about the trophies,
Instead they’re making payment pleas.
They just want dough for their own,
More than you could ever know,
Make their call come true,
Oh, equal pay World Cup cash is due.
(I’d keep going with some additional lyrics to Mariah Carey’s vocal gymnastics, but I want to give equal time to everyone.)
Run Run Lamar (Run Run Rudolph)
Out of all the QBs,
You know you’re the mastermind
Run Run Lamar,
DBs not too far behind.
Run Run Lamar
Offense’s got to make it to score
Defense they can hurry
You can run ‘em out the door
And away went Lamar
Making all the tacklers sore.
Old King Cometh (Mary’s Boy Child)
Long time ago in Augusta,
So the sporty writers say,
Golfing’s boy king, Tiger Woods,
Won big on Masters Day.
Hark, now hear the birdies sing,
An old champ comes today
And golf will get a ratings boost,
Because of Masters Day.
Terrible NFL Playoffs (Wonderful Christmas Time)
The hold is right
The kick is up
The Bears go doink
And that’s sure rough,
Simply having a terrible playoff time,
Simply having a terrible playoff time.
The Saints are on,
The score is near,
Then no flag
Leaves from ref’s rear,
Simply having a terrible playoff time
Simply having a terrible playoff time
A world of haters sees its doom,
Bill Tom, Bill Tom,
Bill Tom, Bill, oh oh …
Simply having a terrible playoff time,
Simply having a terrible playoff time.
End of a Dynasty (Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer)
Warriors got run over by a Raptor,
Dribbling up the court on Finals Eve,
You can say there’s no such thing as upsets,
But as for me and Steve Kerr, we believe.
They’d been winning too much titles,
And we guessed it would not change,
But KD fell on his Achilles
And they struggled to the hoop minus their range
When we saw them Finals morning,
At the scene where it all sank,
It said, “Champs, eh?” on the trophy,
While Kawhi chuckled all the way to the bank.
Warriors got run over by a Raptor,
Dribbling up the court on Finals Eve,
You can say there’s no such thing as upsets,
But as for me and Steve Kerr, we believe.
Lakers We Have Seen Fly High, circa 2001 (Angels We Have Heard on High)
Lakers we have seen fly high,
Jumping o’er the free throw lane,
And their rivals in reply,
Echoing their envious strains,
Ko-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-obe Shaq! An excessive duo!
Ko-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-obe Shaq! An excessive duo!
Merry Christmas, everyone!
