Tony Romo. Tim Duncan. Jose Altuve. Gregg Popovich. James Harden. Adrian Beltre. Dez Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki. Justin Verlander. Nelson Cruz. Dwight Howard. Tony Parker. Yu Darvish. J.J. Watt.
Each name evokes a feeling, a memory of some kind. These are just some of the principals who made the 2010s an eventful decade in Texas professional sports.
When I first sat down and decided to rank each of the Texas pro teams, based on their success this past decade, I had to first settle on a formula. Right off the bat, I knew this project should focus on team wins and losses, meaning on the field, on the court, on the ice. This isn’t about TV ratings or survey popularity or merchandise sales or magazine covers or Twitter followers.
Still, that’s a lot of ground to cover. Between the Lone Star State’s two Major League Baseball franchises, three NBA teams, two NFL teams and two MLS clubs, they played somewhere in the neighborhood of 7,500 games between 2010 and 2019. And that’s just the regular season, not the playoffs, which naturally are the games that matter the most.
It’s also a bit unusual to judge different sports against one another. Take the four major Metroplex teams, for instance: the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and FC Dallas. They all play in different leagues under different rules and by different financial structures.
But there’s a way to do this, and I tried not to overthink it. Ultimately, championships mattered most. That’s the goal for every franchise in every sport. Consistency from year-to-year was also paramount. And, finally, if the team wasn’t able to win a title, did it at least get close? Did it make its mark? How do we remember it?
I opted not to include the WNBA’s San Antonio Silver Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces) and Dallas Wings, or the NWSL’s Houston Dash, since none of them existed for the entirety of the decade.
Oh, one more note: Many of you know that I’m a lifelong supporter of the various Houston teams. But I’m not playing favorites here. Certainly, in the past decade, there were wins by the H-Town teams that resonated with me, and losses that cut deeper than any produced by our friends in San Antonio and Dallas. But I viewed this project objectively, and let the numbers do the talking.
Alright, enough of the preseason chatter. Let’s meet the winners in the Ultimate Texas Power Rankings.
1. San Antonio Spurs
559-245 in regular season, .695 winning percentage, 10 playoff trips (didn’t miss a season), 2 NBA Finals appearances, 1 championship (2013-14), 4 trips to Western Conference Finals or better.
How consistent are the Spurs? More consistent than traffic on I-35. They’re income taxes. They’re the sunrise.
Honestly, this should tell you all you need to know. In the entire decade, the Spurs had but one head coach: Gregg Popovich.
The Spurs aren’t just a model NBA franchise, they’re among the gold standard in all of sports. In his entire tenure as head coach, which dates back to 1996, Pop has never suffered a losing record over the course of a full season.
But let’s narrow our focus to this past decade. The Spurs reigned as one of the top teams in the league more often than not, and made back-to-back Finals trips in 2013 and ’14. That initial trip delivered an absolute gut punch to Spurs fans, who saw their team drive all the way to the brink of a title before faltering. San Antonio took a 3-2 series lead over LeBron James and the Miami Heat, but Ray Allen’s memorable 3-pointer from the corner in Game 6 saved the day for the Heat, who went on to win in 7.
The redemptive rematch arrived a year later. The Spurs played pristine team ball on their way to dispatching Miami in five games, with Kawhi Leonard earning Finals MVP honors and Pop/Tim Duncan earning their fifth rings. My buddy and former colleague Jason Orts, a fervent Spurs fan, said that the 2014 title always stood out as his favorite, partially because of the payback factor.
The Spurs are as much a part of San Antonio as the Riverwalk, El Mercado and the Alamo. They’re the only pro game in town, and they’re deservedly beloved. Heck, they probably belong on top based on their HEB commercials alone.
2. Houston Astros
789-831 in regular season, .487 winning percentage, 3 division titles, 4 playoff trips, 2 World Series trips, 1 World Series championship; 3 straight seasons of 100 or more losses; 3 straight seasons of 100 or more wins.
Maybe Minute Maid Park should be renamed the Nut House, for no Texas franchise had a crazier decade than the Astros.
I realize that the 2017 World Series title is viewed as tainted by some, given the uncovering of Houston’s electronic sign stealing. But Major League Baseball execs are on record as saying they’re not going to take away that championship (or the one belonging to the Red Sox a year later), so I think we’ve got to view it as exactly that – a championship.
This was a “Tanks for the Memories” kind of decade for the Astros, who bottomed out in spectacular fashion, enduring three straight 100-loss seasons from 2011 to ’13. But they made the most of their draft pick haul, building a talented nucleus of young players like George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. A slick trade late in the 2017 season netted Justin Verlander, and the ‘Stros went on to oust three of baseball’s most storied franchises (the Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers) in a historic championship breakthrough for a long-suffering franchise.
Houston capped the decade by winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2019, the team’s third straight 100-win season, and made the third World Series trip in franchise history before falling to the upstart Washington Nationals in seven games. Then came the firings of manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow in the sign stealing fallout.
Yeah, in terms of a sheer emotional roller coaster, Astroworld delivered.
3. Dallas Mavericks
420-384 in regular season, .522 winning percentage, 6 playoff trips, 1 championship (2010-11), 1 Western Conference Finals trip, lost in first round of playoffs five times.
If you were just judging by overall wins or playoff appearances, the Mavs would take a backseat to their rivals in Houston, the Rockets. Much of the decade was pretty dismal for the Mavs.
But there was that whole 2011 NBA championship. Kind of hard to overlook that.
Dallas was one of only two NBA teams this decade, along with Toronto, to both win an NBA title and go through a season where they won less than 30 percent of their games. At the dawn of the decade, the Mavs were buzzling along at the tail end of a long run of elite play, at least in the regular season. But it all came together in 2010-11, as Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry, Jason Kidd and company toppled LeBron’s first Miami team in the Finals.
Though the Mavs still made four more playoff appearances thereafter, airballs proved abundant to close out the decade. Dirk, the franchise’s greatest-ever player, called it a career, and Luka Doncic, Dirk’s heir apparent, emerged, hinting that the 2020s could yield a fruitful harvest in Big D.
4. Texas Rangers
843-777 in regular season, .520 winning percentage, 4 division titles, 5 playoff trips, 2 World Series trips
Nelson Cruz is still a cuss word in Arlington. David Freese would probably cost you a dollar in the swear jar, too.
Don’t give me that “too soon” nonsense, Rangers fans. It’s almost 10 years later now.
The Rangers were one of baseball’s better teams for much of the 2010s, and of course made consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and ’11. Texas lost to the pitching-heavy San Francisco Giants in 2010, and then neared as close as you can possibly get to a championship one autumn later without actually winning it.
The Rangers went up 3-2 in the series and positioned themselves just a strike away from the euphoric dogpile when Freese famously smacked one to right field, Cruz couldn’t come up with the catch, and the Cardinals tied things up in the bottom of the ninth.
In the top of the 10th, Josh Hamilton pushed Texas back up, 9-7, but that only served as a harbinger for more Freese heroics in the bottom of the inning. His walk-off homer tied the series, and the shaken Rangers had little left in Game 7.
Overall, the Rangers manufactured five different 90-win seasons before backpedaling back to mediocrity at the end of a memorable, what-might-have-been decade.
5. Houston Rockets
488-316 in regular season, .607 winning percentage, 7 playoff trips, 2 Western Conference Finals trips.
Speaking of underachieving …
It’s kind of incredible to think that the Rockets won better than 60 percent of their games in the decade, including a franchise-record 65-win season, and end up fifth in our power rankings. But that speaks to their numerous playoff disappointments, which yielded nary a single NBA Finals appearance.
Unlike the Spurs with Pop and the Mavs with Rick Carlisle, the Rockets ran through three different coaches in the 2010s. Rick Adelman’s era was marked mostly by injuries and mediocrity, Kevin McHale ushered in more regular-season success but very few playoff payoffs, and then Mike D’Antoni revitalized the offense only to see it all crash and burn whenever the Rockets ran into the mighty Warriors.
Golden State was a persistent bugaboo for sure. The Dubs ended the Rockets’ season in four of the final five years of the decade, most memorably in 2018. That’s when Houston had a 3-2 lead, only to see Chris Paul go down with a hamstring injury in Game 6, and then the Rockets set an NBA record by missing 27 straight 3-point shots in Game 7.
James Harden emerged as the most frustrating NBA player of the decade, both for defenders trying to stop him and fans trying to watch him (or, sigh, cheer for him). In the end, one has to wonder if Daryl Morey’s analytics-obsessed approach will end up being viewed as a genius strategy or an albatross.
6. Houston Texans
82-78 in regular season, .513 winning percentage, 6 division titles, 6 playoff trips, lost in wild-card round twice, lost in divisional round four times.
The Texans were good during this stretch, but never great.
What the Warriors were to the Rockets, the New England Patriots were to the Texans. A confounding nemesis. The Texans went 2-9 vs. Patriots this decade, including two playoff losses, and lost nine in a row to New England before topping the Patriots, 28-22, in Week 13 of the 2019 season.
J.J. Watt arrived and developed into the best player in franchise history (sorry, Andre Johnson), winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards. But the latter-day J.J. lost some of his wattage due to persistent injuries. Offensively, the Texans always seemed to have quarterback issues with the likes of Matt Schaub, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler manning the position before they finally scored big by drafting Deshaun Watson.
But Watson missed part of his rookie year with injury, and then the Texans ended the decade by conjuring up the old Houston Oilers and somehow blowing a 24-0 lead in the divisional round against the Chiefs.
7. Dallas Cowboys
86-74 in regular season, .538 winning percentage, 3 division titles, 3 playoff trips, lost in divisional round all three times.
So, the Cowboys won four more regular-season games than the Texans during the 2010s, and also won two of the team’s three meetings. But they come in just behind Houston in our rankings because they also produced half as many playoff trips, half as many division titles, and a mere two playoff wins.
Yes, the Cowboys command the most eyeballs of any franchise in the state. But in this century, the results haven’t translated. To put it in (actual) cowboy parlance, they’ve been fair to middlin’. Four times during the decade Dallas went 8-8, and they were 9-7 one other instance.
Now, Dez caught it. Of course he caught it. The Cowboys were undoubtedly hornswoggled out of a potential win over Green Bay in the 2014 playoffs, a victory that would have sent Dallas to its first NFC Championship Game since the Triplet Era in the mid-1990s.
But, sorry, there are no do-overs. Just ask the 2018 Saints.
8. Dallas Stars
393-303-90, .555 points percentage, 1 division title, 3 playoff trips, never made it past the second round.
It was a rather forgettable decade for the Stars, who employed six different head coaches in that stretch. Dallas was a perennial playoff force in the 1990s and the 2000s, but since 2009 it’s missed the postseason eight out of 11 years.
At least it ended on an upswing. In 2019, Dallas made its first Stanley Cup playoff appearance in three years. Goalie Ben Bishop strapped on a bulletproof vest and sparked the Stars to a first-round upset over Central Division champ Nashville, and then the Stars took the eventual champion Blues to seven games before falling.
9. FC Dallas
138-102-96 in regular season, .411 winning percentage, 6 playoff trips, 1 runner-up finish, lost in conference finals once, Won 2016 U.S. Open Cup.
Yes, there is professional soccer in Texas. Now, I must profess to not knowing much about the MLS. But FC Dallas (which is actually based in Frisco) does have a faithful following, and six playoff trips over the course of the decade isn’t bad.
FC Dallas was the runner-up in the MLS Cup in 2010, losing on an own goal by a guy with two first names in George John. In the 2011-12 Champions League, FC Dallas became the first MLS team to win a road match over a Mexican team.
But they also finished 13th or lower in the MLS four different times in the decade, so there were some flops in there as well. (Insert your own soccer player joke here.)
10. Houston Dynamo
113-133-90 in regular season, .336 winning percentage, 4 playoff trips, 2 runners-up finishes, lost in conference finals twice. Won 2018 U.S. Open Cup.
Did you know that Rockets star James Harden is one of the owners of the Dynamo, along with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya? Yeah, me neither, not until recently.
Like FC Dallas, the Dynamo had some occasional dynamic moments. During the early part of the decade, they won 36 straight home matches. But years of decline followed. Also, the Dynamo went 4-6 in the Texas Derby, their annual match with FC Dallas.
So, Dallas fans, you may not have won the football battle, but at least it went your way in futbol.
