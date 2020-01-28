Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, several words repeatedly appeared in the eulogies and tributes to the former NBA great.
Iconic, tenacious, imperfect, transcendent, complicated.
One that I’d add: Human.
Look, I understand that Kobe stands among the greatest humans ever in terms of his basketball-playing ability, and in the eyes of many admirers that makes him some sort of superhuman figure. “I always looked at Kobe as indestructible,” wrote my brother on a text thread with several of our fantasy basketball-playing friends.
But he’s not. None of us are. It shouldn’t take the far-too-soon passings of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, to remind us of the temporal frailty of this life. Yet we’d also be foolish not to consider that truth in the wake of such a tragedy.
For millennials, Kobe was The Guy, the player revered as a generational talent, much in the same way previous generations admired Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Doctor J, Julius Erving.
“A lot of us have looked up to him growing up,” said Baylor’s Lauren Cox. “If you’re a basketball player, you know who he is, you know what he’s done. So it just didn’t seem real (that he had died).”
Kobe’s interest and affinity for the women’s game was something that was noticed and appreciated by those in the thick of it. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey and junior guard Moon Ursin both remarked about that this week.
“After his playing career ended we saw that he became an advocate for women’s basketball and female athletes everywhere,” Mulkey said. “We were beginning to see his excitement and love for the game reignited through his daughters and the relationship he had with them.”
Among the others who perished in Sunday’s tragic helicopter crash were John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in California, along with his wife and daughter. Altobelli wasn’t a household name like Kobe, but within the baseball community he was loved and respected.
“He was the kind of guy where baseball was important, but the way you treat people and the way you go about your business was above anything else,” said volunteer Baylor assistant coach Mitch Karraker, who coached with Altobelli on the 2016 U.S. Collegiate National Team.
Baylor assistant Mike Taylor had just run into Altobelli at the American Baseball Coaches Convention earlier this month in Nashville. He was walking past a food court when Altobelli called out to him and beckoned him over. For about a half-hour, the coaches laughed and caught up, obviously unaware that it would be their last conversation.
“Players that played for him loved him,” Taylor said. “Infectious smile. I never saw the guy in a bad mood. I mean, he rubbed off on his players. They loved him, loved playing hard for him.”
Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez called it a “sad day for college baseball,” and like so many stopped to contemplate the bigger picture.
“It makes you really understand what’s important, because we spend so much time with everybody else’s kids as coaches, it really kind of brings into perspective the things you’ve got to really cherish the most with family and friends and making sure that you really understand that,” Rodriguez said. “The baseball community is really small, and when something happens, … you start to understand that time is pretty special and you’ve got to make sure you take advantage of your time.”
For me, what was most heartbreaking was the loss of Gigi Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, young women whose lives were just getting started. As a father of a daughter, I can’t help but ache for those families left behind.
My own daughter, Millie, was at a friend’s house working on a school project when the news of the crash broke on Sunday afternoon.
“Did you hear about coby Bryant?!” she texted, then later corrected the spelling of his name.
“Yes – very sad,” I responded.
It’s still sad, days later. Hug your loved ones a little tighter this week, y’all.
The Trib uses Page 2A as a place to print corrections. It’s a necessary function of our jobs as reporters, as no matter how hard we try, we’re not perfect and we occasionally get things wrong. But we try to own up to those mistakes and at least acknowledge them.
I can’t ever remember a time that I personally offered up a correction 14 years later, though. But here we are.
In 2006, the China Spring girls basketball team won a Class 3A state championship. That was a fun team to cover, coached by Teresa Durham and led by plucky players like Jessica Hanna, Karlyn Meyers and Anna Raines.
Anyway, while in Austin covering the tournament, I wrote what we call a notebook – a story filled with brief newsy items and nuggets. I included a note about Barbara Self that I plucked from the UIL’s state record book as printed in the game program, as Self had scored 4,189 points from 1942-45 while playing six-girl basketball, a style of hoops prevalent in the days before the full-court game took over.
I noted that Self had played for China Spring, but that was incorrect. Self, who died in 2008, was actually from China, Texas, a small Southeast Texas town near Beaumont.
The error came to my attention recently when Steve May, the President of China Spring’s Athletic Booster Club, called me to ask about Self, as someone had mentioned her name as a potential candidate for induction in China Spring’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
I regret the error, and I’m glad I could get it corrected. Better late than never.
By the way, if you’d like to nominate someone for China Spring’s 2020 Hall of Fame class, email gocscougars@gmail.com.
Before we go, give it up for Rachael Reddy, who was undoubtedly ready for this past weekend’s Miracle Match Marathon.
Reddy, a former Alabama cross country runner who now works in nutrition sciences at Baylor, won that half-marathon on a rigorous course throughout Waco, finishing in a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 58 seconds. That’s an average of about 6 minutes and 24 seconds per mile.
And when I say she won the race, that’s exactly what I mean. Reddy wasn’t just the women’s winner, but came in as the overall champ, as the men’s overall winner Pompilo Romero finished in a time of 1:25:52.
Pretty impressive stuff, especially since the Miracle Match bills itself as the “toughest in Texas,” replete with some ominous hills and precious few flat portions. At least all those runners are toiling away for a worthy cause – as the race helps raise funds to support marrow, stem cell, organ and tissue donation. It also allows participants a chance to join the Be the Match Registry and Donate Life Texas Registry, potentially helping to save the life of a desperately ill patient.
For more information, visit miraclematchmarathon.com.
